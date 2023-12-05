Anker BMI and heart rate smart scale P3 with color display drops to $60, more from $18

Alongside some price drops on the previous-generation and less high-tech models below, the official EufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering the Anker Wi-Fi Fitness Tracking Smart Scale P3 for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90 and more recently carrying an $80 price tag, this one is now $20 under our previous mention and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon at 33% off. Taking things up a notch from your average smart scale, this one boasts an onboard full color display alongside the ability to track 16 body metrics (weight, body fat percentage, heart rate, and more). All of this data is then sent to your smartphone if you want, but again, you can get just about all of it right on the onboard display. Head below for more details and additional smart scale offers from $18.

More smart scale deals:

And while we are talking health tracking, this morning’s deal on Apple Watch Series 9 is delivering new lows ahead of the holidays. With offers starting from $310, this is a perfect chance to land Apple’s latest wearable with a serious discount. Get a closer look right here.

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro features:

Track your daily progress and monitor 16 detailed measurements of your body including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and even your standing heart rate. The sensitive ITO-coating technology on Smart Scale P2 Pro allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings. High-precision manganese steel sensors can detect subtle weight changes accurately up to 50 g (0.1 lbs) so you can celebrate even the little wins.

