Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2023 Advent Calendars: Day 5

Running for almost a decade at this point, each December we kick off the annual tradition of seeing what’s in the year’s LEGO Advent Calendars. And for 2023, there’s so much to be excited about. With 24 days of different creations on tap, we’ll be taking a day-by-day look to highlight all of the miniature creations, minifigures, and other builds in the countdown to the end of the month. This year. we’re checking out the latest LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, City, and Friends Advent Calendars for 2023.

For the first time ever, we’re taking a look at four different LEGO Advent Calendars for 2023. So whether you’re following along at home with your own unboxing experience or just checking out the builds to get in on the festivities, be sure to head below the fold to see how the 2023 Star Wars, Marvel, City, and Friends LEGO Advent Calendars stack up.

We’ll be publishing updates each and every day up through December 24 at around 10 a.m. EST every morning. The lead image will also be a silhouette of the included characters and builds, but if you go any further you’ll see spoilers!

LEGO Advent Calendars 2023 — Day 5

Star Wars — Clone Turbo Tank

Keeping up with the prequel theming, Day 5 of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2023 is giving us a tiny Clone Turbo Tank to assemble. This small build makes great usage out of its included bricks in order to stack up to one of the more iconic vehicles from Revenge of the Sith. It’s been ages since we’ve had the chance to assemble one of the Republic tanks, and now the festive countdown is at least giving us one.

I can’t say that today’s inclusion in the Advent Calendar is as fun as yesterday’s, but it’s still pretty solid! I love that we’re getting Clone Wars builds to go alongside the expanded universe stuff, too. Lots to looking forward to going forward with the pace we’re setting just five days in.

Marvel — Iron Man Snowman

For Day 5 of the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar we’re getting a snowman – just with a bit of a twist! The build takes your average snow creation and equips him with not just a classic top hat, but also an arc reactor on the front. There’s a pair of white blasters for arms, which also fits in quite well with the rest of the Marvel theming.

I love this kind of holiday-themed build, and something as fun as a snowman based off of Iron Man is pretty hard to beat. It may be a simple model, but today’s creation is certainly a hit in my eyes!

Then check out the fifth creations from the LEGO City and Friends 2023 Advent Calendars. There’s a pair of builds, with the first being a hockey goal to go with yesterday’s hockey player, as well as a cat to expand the Friends countdown.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2023 — Day 4

Star Wars — Santa Pit Droid

I absolutely love when we get festive takes on Star Wars characters, and Day 4 of the LEGO 2023 Advent Calendar is giving us just that. Assembling a minifigure-scale pit droid, the red and white design comes complemented with a sack of presumably toys – or maybe Podracer parts. Who’s to say but you!

We’ve gotten Santa-themed Gonk droids in the past, and so I love that there’s another type of bot to get the same treatment this year. It’s such a fun inclusion and while not an actual minifigure, might as well be one. I’ll take this kind of model everyday of the countdown if they’re this novel. So Day 4 is another big win for the LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.

Marvel — Spider-Man Webs

Quite the boring addition to the LEGO 2023 Advent Calendar, today we’re getting some accessories for yesterday’s Spider-Man figure. This is pretty par for the course, and is a yearly occurrence of getting a few odds and ends rather than a full build. I can’t say that these appreciated, because I know younger builders will likely love having the option to give Parker something to actually fight bad guys with.

I just wish that it came with something a little extra to make it more exciting.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2023 — Day 3

Star Wars — Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter

Onto the third day of the Advent Calendar action, the LEGO Star Wars side of the countdown has a new micro build to assemble. It’s sticking with the theming of not being tied to one of the original films, and stacks up to the Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter. This is a very cute build that instantly looks like the source material – something that even the microfighter version couldn’t do.

I particularly like that this mini ship has the bubble cockpit on top of Grogu, as well as some orange accenting in there to break of the otherwise grey design.

Marvel — Spider-Man

What a great surprise for Day 3 of the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar! We have our first minifigure, and it’s a festive one at that. This year is assembling Spider-Man in quite the appropriate holiday sweater. I always love these Christmas-y takes on iconic heroes, and the web slinger this year is really starting things off strong.

He rocks a green sweater with a print on the front that brings the signature mask iconography to his apparel with some snowflake designs. It’s pretty funny that Spider-Man would be wearing his own merch, but that definitely feels on-brand for Peter if you ask me.

We also have the third creations from the LEGO City and Friends 2023 Advent Calendars. There’s a pair of builds, with the first being a small brick-built reindeer and the second being a small dog with some accessories from the Friends set.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2023 — Day 2

Star Wars — Justifier

A perfect follow up to Omega from day 1, today we’re assembling a miniature version of Cad Bane’s Justifier. The full playscale set for this ship was previously the only way you bring home Omega originally, and now we’re getting a micro version.

And as it stands with today’s Advent Calendar inclusion, I’m digging the design. It’s nothing all too special, but the fact that the LEGO Group was able to get the tail on the back to actually work – like it does in-universe – is just such a novel inclusion.

Marvel — Winter Quinjet

Marvel is already getting festive for the LEGO Advent Calendar, with a build for day 1 that really embodies what we love to see from these Christmas countdown sets. Following up Iron Man, today we now have a Winter Quinjet!

This winter build isn’t made up of all too many pieces, but does a pretty perfect job at recreating the iconic Avengers vehicle. The whole thing is made out of white and red bricks, as you’d expect from something blending in with the holiday festivities. It does break that with a little transparent cockpit element and some gold on the wings, but the whole build so fun.

We also have the second creations from the LEGO City and Friends 2023 Advent Calendars. There’s a pair of builds, with the first being a small North Pole sign pointing to Santa’s workshop, as well as an archway on the Friends side of the countdown.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2023 — Day 1

Star Wars — Omega

Kicking off all of the festive action, we have our very first minifigure! The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar makes a bit of an interesting choice for 2023’s first day with the inclusion of Omega, but I am all for it. We’ve only had a chance to score this figure in one set previously. So anyone who didn’t score last year’s Justifier ship hasn’t had a chance to bring this character to their collection.

It’s the same minifigure as before, and there’s no reason to complain there. Omega completes Clone Force 99 as the final member of the Bad Batch and comes complemented by a tiny brick-built sleigh that she can fit in. All in all, a very good start to the holiday countdown this year.

Marvel — Iron Man

As far as what’s in store for the first day of the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar, we have another minifigure. I couldn’t think of a better start than including Iron Man, and for the festive set we get a more recent version of his Mark 85 Armor. It’s the same torso that we’ve seen in tons of sets by now, but is one of the first times that we’re getting the updated helmet design. So if you didn’t already buy the latest Iron Man Armory set, this is a great way to grab a new minifigure.

We also have the first creations from the LEGO City and Friends 2023 Advent Calendars. There’s a fun snowman build that imitates a skier, as well as Autumn from the Friends theme, complete with a snowboard and helmet.

More on the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar:

Build festive joy during the Christmas holidays with an Advent calendar featuring daily collectible surprises including Star Wars characters, mini building toy vehicles and accessories. Includes Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and a Pit Droid in holiday outfits, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer, Omega with a sled, a 212th Clone Trooper, B-1 Battle Droid and Princess Leia.

