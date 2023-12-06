Arcade1Up’s 14-game Street Fighter II cabinet hits Amazon low at $300 ($200 off), plus more

Joining some big-time ongoing price drops down below, Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Capcom Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition Arcade with Riser for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $500, and sometimes even more, this is at least $200 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is also the first time we have seen it down this low at Amazon – Walmart has it on sale for the same price though. Covered in Street Fighter artwork and a light-up marquee, now’s your chance to bring the classic SF II Turbo action to the game room in style. Alongside the 17-inch full-color display and two-player arcade controls, this one actually comes loaded with 14 classic titles, from Street Fighter Turbo II and the Champion Edition to Final Fight, Strider, and other Capcom classics. Head below for additional details and more Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up deals

For this week’s best ongoing console games, swing by our latest roundup. You’ll find deals on titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, Final Fantasy XVI, Lies of P, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, and more. Oh and, in case you somehow missed it, here’s everything you need to know about the new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Arcade1Up Capcom Street Fighter II Champion Turbo features:

For the first time ever, Arcade1Up introduces remote WiFi LIVE online play in a Capcom Legacy home arcade game machine! STREET FIGHTER II™ was the first one-on-one fighting game to feature a variety of characters with their own unique martial arts combinations, propelling it to become an instant arcade phenomenon, and one of the most influential arcade games of all time. Now, over three decades later (and as iconic as ever), Arcade1Up’s Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Yoga Flame Edition features a red-themed cabinet aesthetic inspired by the mystical Dhalsim’s fiery attack…and this Arcade1Up game machine is THE way to bring that fierce fightin’ ‘90s style home! Easily assembled, Arcade1Up game machines provide authentic (and yes, way nostalgic) arcade experiences for your family game room, fan cave, or a welcome distraction in the office.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!