Bose holiday gold and silver special edition QuietComfort Ultra buds now $379 (Reg. $449)

As part of its holiday offers, Bose is now offering its Holiday Limited Edition QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in the special golden and sliver colorways down at $379 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $70 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and the best we have tracked. While you will find the new standard QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds in black and white smoke down at $279 shipped from the regular $299, you won’t find the special golden or silver colorways here. Loaded with the world-class Bose noise cancellation tech and spatial audio support, they feature up to 6 hours of playback before you even factor in the included matching charging case. You’ll also find onboard touch controls for volume, pause/play, cycle modes, and more. Head below for additional details and more Bose headphone deals.

More Bose headphone deals:

And while we are talking headphones, be sure to check out the deal we are tracking on the Beats Studio Pro ANC. Regularly up to $350, you can now grab a set down at $180 shipped in all four of the available color options.

Bose Holiday Limited Edition QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds features:

These spatial audio earbuds with Bose Immersive Audio push the boundary of what it means to listen. So you get music that sounds realer than ever before. What you’re hearing is placed just in front of you, so it seems like you aren’t listening with earbuds at all. It’s a groundbreaking experience with sound so real you’ll almost try to reach out and touch it. Get real quiet when you want it and awareness when you need it. Or blend the two to your liking with these noise cancelling earbuds.

