Elgato Stream Deck Plus controller sees rare deal in return to $170 Black Friday pricing, more

Update: While the deals on the white model below has come and gone, Amazon is now offering the black model Elgato Stream Deck Plus controller back at the $169.99 shipped Black Friday price, down from the regular $200 to match the lowest we have tracked.

Amazon is also now offering the Elgato Stream Deck Mini down at $59.99 shipped. This one regularly fetches $80 and is now matching our previous mention.

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck Plus for $169.99 shipped in white. Regularly $200, this is one of the first chances we have tracked to save on the latest model desktop controller for the brand. Today’s deal is on par with the offer we featured over Black Friday on the black variant and the lowest price we can find. As any avid 9to5Toys reader would know, we are big fans of the Stream Deck lineup and use them on a regular basis in our personal setups. Today’s deal joins an ongoing offer on the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 model with a slightly trimmed down setup – it is now on sale for $120 and you can get more details in our hands-on review. For more details on the upgraded Plus variant featured here today, swing by our launch coverage and head below.

The Elgato Stream Deck Plus delivers on the same set of LCD-equipped keys you can program do any number of things in your setup, but takes it up a notch with an onboard touch strip display and four rotary knobs for “for audio, video, lighting, and more.” It is designed to work alongside a host of different apps and streaming services including “Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.”

As we mentioned above, the MK.2 model is also on sale right now with Christmas delivery down at $120 shipped. This one features much of the same, just without the touch strip and rotary controls. Get a closer look at that model while it’s marked down ahead of the holidays right here.

Elgato Stream Deck Plus features:

Tactile Control, Visual Feedback: LCD keys, touch strip, and dials for audio, video, lighting, and more. Know that your command has been executed.

Fully Customizable: Use as an audio mixer, studio controller, production console, etc.

Multi Actions, Smart Profiles: trigger multiple actions at once or sequentially, automatically switch between interface configurations for different apps.

Powerful Plugins: Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

Stream Deck App and Store: drag and drop setup, download plugins, icons, thousands of royalty-free tracks, SFX, and more. Regular updates and new plugins frequently added.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!