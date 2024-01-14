Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh power stations packs a 60,000mAh battery at $115 (Save $55)

Anker is now offering the Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh for $114.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $170, today’s discount lands at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. It beats our previous mention by an extra $12 and matches the all-time low from the Black Friday shopping event last fall. We break down the whole package below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier. Now it sells for the best price yet, making the package we wrote home about in our launch coverage an even better value.

While today might have a deal live on one of Anker’s most portable power stations, we also just saw the debut of the company’s most capable solution yet. Anker’s just-announced SOLIX F3800 power station arrives with some of the most compelling specs we’ve seen from one of these electric generators, with 6,000W of AC output from its multitude of ports powered by a 3.84kW LiFePO4 battery. Best of all? There are some deals to score for its launch that take $500 off or more – applying to bundles and just the standalone power station.

Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh features:

Get the ultimate emergency power source for all your devices with a massive capacity of 60,000mAh. Charge an iPhone 14 over 10 times, a MacBook Air up to 2.9 times, or power a 3W LED lamp for 42.3 hours. Features 60W and 27W USB-C ports, allowing you to charge your phone and laptop simultaneously—ideal for quick power on the go. The retractable light and an SOS button provide emergency lighting for safety during power outages or other emergency situations.

