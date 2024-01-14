Seagate’s official Starfield SE Game Drives return to Amazon all-time lows from $80

While the 5TB and 8TB Game Hub models are also on sale below, Amazon is now offering the 2TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $110, this is 27% off the going rate and the best we can find. This deal also comes in at $10 under our previous mention and marks the first return to the Amazon all-time low. It released with the other two models last summer as officially licensed accessories alongside the launch of Bethesda’s galactic sci-fi RPG. It is your typical functioning HDD with 2TB of storage capacity, but it also features a themed Starfield design “certified for a Constellation explorer” and the ability to “engulf your game in atmosphere with customizable RGB LED lighting.” It works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as shipping with a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive deals:

If your Starfield collection doesn’t need the officially licensed drives, check out the 2,000MB/s Thunderbolt 4 Rugged Mini portable SSD lineup from LaCie. And then dive into this ongoing Amazon low pricing on the flagship Samsung T9 portable SSD at $110 shipped. This one delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support with speeds up to 2,000MB/s and USB-C connectivity. Scope out all of the details while the price is still right in our previous deal coverage.

Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive features:

Take your library of games anywhere with this special edition game drive officially licensed by the award-winning creators at Bethesda. Engulf your game in atmosphere with customizable RGB LED lighting and a design that feels certified for a Constellation explorer. Up to 5TB of space lets you backup all your content without sacrificing files.

