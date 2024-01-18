Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Studio 2 comes within $1 of the all-time low at $2,001 (Save $399)

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices yet on the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2. After just launching last fall, the new Windows laptop drops down to $2,001.37 shipped for the 512GB/16GB configuration. It normally sells for $2,400, and now clocks in at $399 off. This comes within $1 of the all-time low from a few months back, and is well under the Black Friday pricing we saw in November. If you’re not sold on the new AI-backed laptops that were revealed at CES 2024, this is one of the more premium machines around with a unique form-factor to match. We break down just what exactly is new this time around with the second-generation laptop in our launch coverage. Then head below for the full scoop on the elevated configurations.

If the stock performance isn’t going to cut it for your mobile workstation, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to a pair of higher-end models. The model with 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM is now resting at $2,519.99, dropping down from its $2,800 MSRP for the second time by $300. There’s also one with double the specs at $3,329.99, down from $3,700. Both of these are some of the best discounts yet, but not quite as good as the near all-time low above.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 was just released last month and arrives as a second-generation version of the company’s high-end portable Windows machine. There’s still the unique floating hinge design that made the first model stand out so much, with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display resting above the rest of the metal enclosure. The star of the show though this time is Intel’s 13th Generation chips, with this configuration sporting an i7 with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2:

Built to power your biggest ideas – Get incredible performance for the most demanding workloads with Intel Core processors built on the Intel Evo platform, delivering over 2x more power than before. Multitask like a pro with up to 64GB RAM and a blazing fast SSD with up to 2TB of storage. Preinstalled with Studio Drivers and exclusive tools to accelerate all your professional and creative workflows.

