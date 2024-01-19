Be ready for tax season with $60 off HP’s OfficeJet wireless all-in-one inkjet printer at $100

Best Buy is offering the HP OfficeJet 8015e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $160 price tag, this printer saw a few discounts over 2023, with the lowest among them dropping costs down to today’s $100 rate. This deal comes in as a 38% markdown, giving you $60 off this versatile device in time for tax season – or for those of you filing multiple times a year, its an affordable price that can easily be written off as you upgrade your personal business or home office. You’ll be able to print professional-quality documents like forms, reports, brochures, and presentations – in either classic black and white or color. It produces your documents at a speed of 18 pages per minute in black and 10 pages per minute in color, while also detecting and resolving connection issues thanks to its self-healing Wi-Fi technology.

If you’re looking for a larger model that can handle bigger print jobs, Best Buy is also offering the HP LaserJet Pro Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer for $430, down from $550. With this printer, you’ll be able print, copy, scan, and fax all from one place. You’ll also accomplish a lot more for a lot faster, with it producing up to 22 color pages per minute and offering features like automatic two-sided printing, a 50-page automatic document feeder, and remote printing through the HP mobile printing app.

You can check out the full rundown of printers receiving discounts here. And if you’re looking for ways to upgrade your space’s smart home capabilities, check out our recent coverage of the deals on Onvis Smart Plugs with Matter, with single packs, 2-packs, and 4-packs all seeing discounts. Its compact design ensures that only one standard AC plug on your outlets is used, and it even offers hands-free voice control when integrated with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

HP OfficeJet 8015e Wireless Inkjet Printer features:

BEST FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AND HOME OFFICES – Print professional-quality color documents like forms, reports, brochures and presentations

KEY FEATURES – Fast color print, copy and scan, plus 2-sided printing, mobile and wireless printing, and an auto document feeder

FAST PRINT SPEEDS – Print up to 18 pages per minute in black and 10 pages per minute in color

DUAL BAND WI-FI – Self-healing Wi-FiTM automatically detects and resolves connection issues

