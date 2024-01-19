CORSAIR’s 2023 DARKSTAR RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse back at $140 Amazon low, more

Alongside some price drops on other models down below, Amazon is now offering the 2023 CORSAIR DARKSTAR RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse at $139.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this model launched last summer and has only seen a few discounts since. Today’s offer marks a return to the Amazon all-time low for the first time and the lowest we can find. This is one of CORSAIR’s flagship wireless gaming mice with 2,000Hz hyper-polling and a 26,000 DPI optical sensor – it “captures even the most microscopic mouse movements.” It features a 6-button side cluster configured in an “easy-to-reach layout” alongside a textured thumb grip, scroll wheel tilt, and seven-zone RGB lighting customization. Head below for more.

CORSAIR gaming mice deals:

If you’re more of a fan of the SteelSeries PC gaming gear, we are also tracking a host of mice from the brand on sale starting from $25 Prime shipped at Amazon right now. This includes both wired and wireless models with all of the details you need right here. Then go swing by our PC gaming deal hub for even more.

CORSAIR DARKSTAR RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Six-Button Side Cluster and Strain-Reducing Design: The six-button side cluster is configured in a unique, easy-toreach layout, with an ideally placed textured thumb grip so you can play longer while reducing hand strain.

15 Fully Programmable Buttons: An array of programmable buttons, including scroll wheel tilt, ensure all your crucial shots and spells, commands, and abilities are just a click away.

Hyper-Fast Wireless: Transmit every click in time via sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS or Bluetooth , with 2,000Hz hyper-polling.

Customize your Play with iCUE: Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables dynamic seven-zone RGB lighting customiZation, DPI adjustments, button remapping, and more, all saved on up to five onboard profiles so you can take your custom mouse settings with you anywhere.

