Save $228 on Schwinn’s Mendocino hybrid e-bike with 55-mile range for $672 (Reg. $900)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $671.86 shipped. Down from $900, with an MSRP of $1,700, this e-bike spent most of the last two years staying between $1,700 and $1,150 until summer 2023 brought with it a price cut down to $900, where it has remained aside from the few short-lived discounts. Today’s deal is the first of the new year, coming in as a 25% markdown off the going rate (60% off its MSRP), giving you $228 in savings ($1,028 from MSRP) and dropping costs to the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this hybrid e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on. You can also find the model with an electric throttle for $900.
If you’re looking for an e-bike that has far more style while holding up in performance to the above deal, Amazon is also offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike for $1,461, down from $3,000. Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes with a 750W motor and a 48V/20Ah battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock.
And if you’re just looking for cheaper commuter options and/or prefer electric scooters, Hover-1 has several models that are seeing major discounts right now, led by the Hover-1 Boss Pro Foldable Electric Scooter. It has a 500W brushless motor and 36V lithium-ion battery that hits 20 MPH with a 24-mile range on a single charge, and even comes app-enabled to track your ride, pinpoint locations, or adjust the scooter’s settings.
Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Cruiser e-bike features:
- Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood, suggested rider height of 64 to 74 inches tall, shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting
- Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and can easily recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet, charging cable included, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system
- 6-speed drivetrain with grip shifter provides smooth gear changes while mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power on the alloy double wall rims and 2.125″ tires
- Upright riding position adds comfort while fenders help protect you from splashes, rear rack provides additional cargo space
