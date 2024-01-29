Hover-1’s Night Owl electric scooter offers a 37-mile range at 31 MPH for new all-time $747 low

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price to a new all-time low of $746.97 shipped, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon.

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $780.11 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Down from a $1,800 price tag, this scooter saw plenty of ups and downs over 2023, with the first half of the year spent above $1,200. With the end of summer came bigger discounts, bringing costs down even further throughout fall with the lowest among them dropping to $755 during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 57% markdown off the going rate, giving you $1,020 in savings and landing at the second-lowest price that we have tracked.

The Night Owl comes equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path. With its touchscreen display, you’ll be able to keep track of your speed, battery level, terrain mode, and more.

More Hover-1 EVs seeing discounts:

And if you’ve been wanting to switch over to e-bikes, check out our recent coverage of the 9to5Toys exclusive deal on the Force eTrail HT350 e-bike that drops costs down from $1,070 to $400 until supplies last. It comes equipped with a 350W rear hub motor and 36V battery that propels it up to 20 MPH for 28 miles on a single charge, making it one of the best commuter e-bike deals we have seen.

Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter features:

NEXT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE – With 1,400 watts of maximum power, this E-Scooter can reach 20 mph in street mode and soar to an exhilarating 31 mph in offroad mode.

BUILT FOR OFFROADING – Take on any terrain with ease with Night Owl’s 10.5” offroad tires, dual disc brakes, and front and rear suspension. Ride comfortably and with confidence on the extra-wide foot deck that provides added stability.

WIDE TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY – The large touchscreen display is easy to use and shows the Night Owl’s speed, battery level, terrain mode, and more. Intuitively adjust settings with the touch of a finger.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – The Night Owl boasts an impressive range of up to 37 miles on a single charge! Whatever your riding style is, Night Owl is ready for it.

PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN – Night Owl easily folds, making it convenient to store at home or transport to your favorite destinations.

