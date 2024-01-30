UGREEN’s new Nexode Pro 65W USB-C GaN charger sees first discount to $47, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Nexode Pro 65W USB-C Charger for $47.59 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $56, you’re looking at the first chance to save on this new release at 15% off. It’s of course a new all-time low, and makes the most affordable of the new GaN chargers even more so. It features the same GaNInfinity chip as the rest of the collection, with 65W of power to refuel your M2 MacBook Air halfway in just 30 minutes. There’s three ports, with a main pair of USB-C slots being joined by USB-A. We detail what’s new with this lineup in our launch coverage, and break down some additional savings below.

Alongside the 65W version, two of UGREEN’s other new Nexode Pro chargers are also on sale. Each of these are marking returns to the all-time lows as the second-ever discounts, as opposed to being the very first chances to save like the mode above. There’s no coupons to clip either, as the savings are already showing on each listing.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best deals over in our Smartphone Accessories guide. It may only be Tuesday, but there are savings across every category and price point for outfitting your everyday carry or at-home charging setup with some new gear at far less than full price.

UGREEN Nexode Pro 65W charger features:

UGREEN launches a new charging series Nexode Pro 65W, with more advanced technology and more professional chargers, bringing a next-generation charging experience. With 2 USB C ports and 1 USB A port, fast charging four of your devices at the same time with an intelligent current distribution system, provides a total of up to 65W power. A new generation of GaN technology brings you a faster and more powerful charging experience. Fantastic efficiency with less heat generation in a small, lightweight design

