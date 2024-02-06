Polaroid’s new I-2 Instant Camera sees first discount to $524 with film pack ($625 value)

Amazon is now offering the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera with a bundled film pack for $523.86 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Today’s offer drops from the usual $600 price tag of the instant camera alone, while the 16 included photo prints adds another $25 on top. The discount takes $101 off the combined prices and delivers a new all-time low. It’s one of the first chances to save period, and is the best value we’ve seen, too. Our launch coverage breaks down what’s new with the compnay’s most capable and expensive release yet.

The new Polaroid I-2 steps up the usual instant camera formula with a design that packs in some higher-end features. It’s what you’d expect from the price tag, but specifically includes manual setting controls. You can adjust the aperture, shutter speed, and other settings right from the camera itself, letting you take more advantage of its 98mm lens. There’s also Bluetooth for connecting with the companion app, as well as a USB-C charging port for its internal battery.

If you need more than just 16 photos to start, you can also grab some more I-Type film right now. One of the Polaroid Double Packs that comes with the camera on sale above sells for $25.47 right now on sale. It’s down from the usaul $32 going rate and saves you 20% in the process.

Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera features:

The Polaroid I-2: Designed for craft, it’s our first analog instant camera with built-in manual controls, and is equipped with the sharpest-ever Polaroid lens. Made for the creators and artists who want to perfectly capture imperfection at its best. This bundle includes two packs of Polaroid i-Type Color Film. The I-2 shoots with next-level clarity and detail on Polaroid’s iconic square frame film, meaning you can do things with Polaroid’s unique film chemistry that you’ve never done before.

