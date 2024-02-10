Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows and Microsoft Project 2021 at $30 (Reg. $249)

Business operations can often grow complex and overwhelming to discuss over meetings, emails, and even with versatile spreadsheets. For managers and operations specialists, visualization tools have proven over time to be great ways to distill and share complex information and data.

To help with this, Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows and Microsoft Project 2021 Professional (PC) are individually on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $249) through February 11th only.

Visio is a diagramming and data visualization software that comes with a built-in content ecosystem of over a quarter-million shapes. It comes with special templates that aren’t yet available on Visio’s web version, and it lets those using touchscreen devices use their fingers, or pens to draw, annotate, and perfect their diagrams.

Among Visio’s many tools for diagramming, its flowchart templates offer a wide range of shapes and stencils to help you put the right representation to your numbers for presentations and reports. Its org charts take classic visual breakdown structure traditions to make showing things like generating income reports to team hierarchy breakdowns easier and faster to do.

Microsoft Project Professional also comes with visualization tools and several other features that help with project management. From timesheet managers to a what-if scenario generator — it serves as a wonderful complement to Visio. TechRadar even wrote, “Microsoft Project remains an excellent project management tool for experienced professionals.”

