This eneloop pro AA rechargeable battery bundle includes 8 AAs at $26 (Save 50%)

Amazon is now offering this Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable battery bundle for $26.03 shipped. It includes eight AA batteries alongside a companion charger, dropping from the usual $53 going rate. It’s a 50% price cut and a new all-time low, beating the previous offer by an extra $4. This starter bundle from Panasonic is the perfect solution for kickstarting a more environmentally-friendly setup around the house, and we explain just why below the fold.

Included in today’s discount are a total of eight AA batteries. These rechargeable units are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets you have around the house. On top of the batteries which can each hold a 2,450mAh charge, you’re getting the companion charger that can refuel four of them at a time.

With warmer spring weather just on the horizon, don’t forget about all of the fun you can have cruising around on an EV. To help get you started on that endeavor, you should check out all of the price cuts over in our Green Deals guide. There are tons of different models, from compact scooters to more capable commuter e-bikes and even some more rugged offroad solutions.

eneloop pro AA rechargeable battery pack features:

Up to 2550mAh (2450mAh min) AA Ni-MH high-capacity pre-charged rechargeable battery

Recharge up to 500 times. Maintain 85% of their charge up to 1 year (when not in use). Batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged. Work in extreme temperatures down to -4 Degree Fahrenheit.

