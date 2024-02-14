Score a refurb Xbox Series X console today at $310 for a limited time ($190 in savings)

Woot is now offering a deep deal on refurbished Xbox Series X consoles at $309.99 shipped. Series X carries a regular price of $500 in new condition, with today’s offer being the lowest we can find at $190 off. Amazon’s renewed listings start at over $400. While we did see some wild deals on Xbox consoles over the holidays last year, they were constantly going in and out of stock. If you’re looking to land a spare unit, or perhaps something for the kids, and missed out on the deals last year, this is a solid chance to save a ton. Head below for more details.

The Woot listing on sale here today might very well sell out quickly – it did last week, anyway – so jump on it now if you’re interested. It ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and includes everything the new unit comes with – the wireless controller, HDMi cable, and the power cable.

Then check out the new official Dune Xbox and the "world's first floating Xbox controller" as well as the new misty Vapor Xbox Design Lab models.

Xbox Series X features:

Experience Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom 1TB SSD, and 4K gaming.*

Includes: Xbox Series X console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, an ultra-high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.

Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. Xbox Smart Delivery ensures you play the best available version of your game no matter which console you’re playing on.

Get the most out of your Xbox Series X with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately) and be the first to play new games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport on day one. Plus, enjoy hundreds of games like Minecraft Legends, Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5 with friends on console, PC, and cloud. With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

