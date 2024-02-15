DJI’s Osmo Action 3 camera falls to new all-time low of just $199 (Reg. $330)

Amazon is now offering the DJI Osmo Action 3 for $199 shipped. This is the now previous-generation action camera from DJI, and Amazon is clearing out inventory at $131 below the usual price tag. It originally sold for $330, and then dropped to $249 earlier in the year. Today’s offer is an extra $50 off and a new all-time low. Head below for a full rundown of how the Action 3 can record your upcoming adventures and how it compares to the newer Action 4.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 might not be the newest release from the company, but it’s certainly worth considering at today’s closeout price. It houses a 4K HDR sensor with super-wide FOV and 10-Bit color recording inside of a rugged body that can tag along for pretty much any adventure. Whether you’re looking to record those final few trips to the slopes or have big ambitions for when the weather warms up, the Osmo Action 3 is equipped to keep up. It can record 120 FPS at 4K, as well as 240 FPS video if you don’t mind dropping down to 1080p.

Compared to the newer Osmo Action 4, there’s not too many differences. There’s an almost identical form-factor as the newer version, but that recent debut does pack a larger image sensor and improved low light recording. It’s also on sale right now for $299, which is taking $100 off the usual price tag. With that $100 difference between the Osmo Action 4 and the Action 3 we detailed above, all of the upgrades we cover in our hands-on review might not be worth the added cash.

More on the DJI Osmo Action 3:

4K HDR Video, 1 Billion Colors – HDR video delivers vivid yet natural details, even in high-contrast scenarios, and 10-bit color depth captures over one billion colors. Whether you’re skiing, skydiving, or biking around on bumpy terrain, HorizonSteady keeps things smooth and ultra-level for epic footage of even your wildest rides. With a 160-min max battery life, and even 150 minutes of continuous recording in temperatures as low as -20° C (-4° F), the Action 3 video camera was built to go wherever you do.

