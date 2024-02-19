Learn 14 different languages with Babbel while it’s just $150 through today (Reg. $599)

Travel plans for the new year? Or perhaps you want to connect with family over the festive season? Either way, Babbel helps you learn 14 different languages with just 10-15 minutes of practice each day. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime all-access subscription for only $149.97 (Reg. $599) via 9to5Toys Specials — no coupon required.

There are many good reasons to learn a new language. Obviously, it makes travel easier. And if your relations are from elsewhere in the world, it can help you get to know them better. In addition, research by ACTFL found that bilingual Americans earn 5%–20% more than those of us who only speak English. Whatever your purpose might be, Babbel gives you the tools for learning.

Studying a language with Babbel doesn’t actually feel like studying. It’s more like playing a game, in fact. The bite-sized lessons are like stages. Rather than defeating a boss, your challenge is to absorb and recall new words, phrases, and grammar.

It only takes around 10–15 minutes each day to complete your learning. In that time, Babbel will test your writing, listening, speaking, and conversational skills. The app even uses speech recognition technology to evaluate your accent. Because Babbel focuses on real-world topics, you could be sharing small talk in your new language within a month.

Personalized review lessons help to solidify everything you learn, and offline access means you can practice anywhere. It’s easy to see why 10 million users have adopted Babbel, awarding the app 4.5/5 stars on Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store.

Order soon to grab your lifetime subscription covering all 14 languages for $159.97, saving a huge $439 on the usual price (available to new U.S. users only).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on StackSocial affiliate links.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!