Elgato’s all-white Stream Deck MK.2 and Plus models now start from $130

Update: Amazon is also now offering the white model Elgato Stream Deck Plus model down at $179.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is matching the second-lowest total we have tracked at Amazon. This one delivers on much of the same features as the model below, just with additional programmable rotary knobs and the touchscreen strip. Get even more details in our launch coverage.

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $129.99 shipped in white. Regularly $150, this is a solid $20 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a few deals at $120 last year as well as a very quick drop to $110 for Prime Day, today’s deal is otherwise on par with the best we have tracked. After coming away impressed with our hands-on time with the handy desktop controller, we found it be as great for streaming and podcasting as it is for Mac-based productivity setups. This is a piece of kit we use in our setups that features 15 customizable LCD macro buttons you can program to trigger various functions including one-click posting to social media, adjusting audio and mic settings, lighting, and much more. It is also compatible with 4KCU, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, and others. Get a closer look in our review and head below for more.

Outside of the mini model, the option above is the lowest price you’ll find on one of the popular Stream Decks from Elgato right now. But if you can make do with the more compact previous-generation model’s six programmable buttons, you can also bring spending down to $60 shipped.

Speaking of Elgato, the brand just unveiled its latest capture solutions at the top of the month. Coming in two different flavors, the 4K X USB Capture Card and the higher-end PCIe slot-ready 4K PRO, both of them bring HDMI 2.1 action and make for notable upgrades to your streaming and capture station. Scope out the details right here.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

15 Customizable LCD Keys: Instantly control your apps, tools and platforms.

One-Touch Operation: Trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.

Visual Feedback: Know that your command has been executed.

Powerful Plugins: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

Hotkey Actions: Streamline your film editing, music production, photography workflow, etc.

