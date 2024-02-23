Victrola’s Stream Onyx Turntable lets you play vinyl through Sonos speakers at $342 ($258 off)

Amazon is now offering the Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable for $341.99 shipped. This is a new all-time low as it drops from the usual $600 price tag. We last saw this higher-end record player go on sale in October for $400, and now it’s starting off the year with the first price cut in months and an extra $20 in savings. This is arguably one of the best models out there if you’re in the Sonos ecosystem, and today’s $220 price cut makes that even more the case. We also break down the whole package below the fold.

The conversation with the Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable starts with its Sonos support. It lets you play your favorite records across your whole home setup without having to plug anything in. The turntable also relies on an Audio Technica AT-VM95E cartridge – which is one of the better options on the market at this price point. You’ll find that the Wi-Fi support is also joined by RCA ports on the back for pairing with other gear thanks to the inclusion of a built-in preamp.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable entry into the world of vinyl, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK is one of the best entry-level turntables on the market. The biggest difference is that this model ditches the Sonos integration found above in favor of wired-only connections with a $150 price tag. I’ve personally been listening on one of these for the past few months as I slowly get more into the hobby, and have found it to be a perfect solution for those who aren’t ready to commit to something as pricy as the Victrola Stream Onyx – even if it is $220 off.

Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable features:

Successor of the Stream Carbon Turntable, the Victrola Stream Onyx 2-Speed Belt-Driven Record Player with built-in Sonos compatibility allows you to stream your vinyl records wirelessly to your Sonos system. Enjoy a seamless wireless listening experience on your Sonos system without any additional component connections, cables or adapters – just plug in this victrola record player, power it on & listen your favorite LPs, albums & records

