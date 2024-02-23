CRKD’s ‘zero stick drift’ LE Nitro Deck controller now back down at $60 (Reg. $90), more from $50

Update: Just after the announcement of the new NitroDeck+ model at $70 and joining the deal down below, you can now land the standard issue previous-generation model back down at $49.99 shipped after clipping the on-age coupon on Amazon. Regularly $60, this is a solid $10 price drop and among the lowest we have tracked. 

Just after the debut of the brand’s new NEO S retro-style controllers, trusted Amazon seller Freemode Go (94% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now bringing back some all-time lows on the CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition Nintendo Switch handheld controller with an included carry case. Regularly $90, you can now score starting from $59.99 shipped. This deal is only for Prime members, but it appears it will be available to others later today. You’re looking at a solid 33% in savings to match our previous mention. While you will still find the standard CRKD Nitro Deck on sale for $49.99 shipped, the LE model delivers a range of wild color schemes and the included carry case. Head below for more details. 

The CRKD Nitro Deck has easily been one of the most popular Nintendo Switch accessories over the last little while and now’s your chance to bring one of the wrap-around controller solutions home. Alongside all of your standard gamepad controls, one of the standout features here is the Hall effect “zero stick drift” design as well as the re-mappable back buttons, gyro compatibility, and rumble support. It also ships with a USB-C cable and extra thumbstick toppers. 

The HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact comes to mind as a direct competitor here. And while it is currently selling for around the same price as the Nitro Deck, you can land an Amazon renewed unit down at $36 to save some cash. 

And then check out some of the latest coming out of the Mushroom Kingdom below:

CRKD Nitro Deck features:

The Nitro Deck for Nintendo Switch delivers ultimate comfort and speed, with zero stick drift, ensuring precise control for intense gameplay in Nintendo Switch games. With low latency USB-C connection, swappable thumbstick toppers, and re-mappable back buttons, the Nitro Deck offers customizable controls to suit your gaming style and elevate your Nintendo Switch experience. Enjoy gyro compatibility and rumble support, bringing your games to life with immersive feedback and enhanced. 

