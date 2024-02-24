LEGO’s Hokusai – Great Wave mosaic set is down to its best Amazon price yet at $85

Amazon is offering one of the first discounts on the LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave set. It normally sells for $100, but now you can drop the brick-built mosaic down to $84.99 shipped. This is $15 off, only the second price cut, and a new all-time low at $10 under the previous discount. This 1,810-piece mosaic launched back at the start of 2023, and assembles one most iconic Japanese works of art in LEGO form.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage, the LEGO Art Hokusai Great Wave set lets you hang a new piece of art up on the wall. It measures 21 inches wide and recreates the mural out of over 1,800 bricks. It’s not just a flat mosaic, either. There’s some texture from the bricks that give it added dimensionality to pop off your wall.

The start of the month also just saw a collection of new LEGO sets launch to kick off February. There’s a whole assortment of display-worthy models just now hitting store shelves, including the very first Dune set – the Ornithopter – as well as the latest from LEGO Ideas and much more. We break down everything that’s new in our latest buyers guide feature.

More on the LEGO Art Hokusai Great Wave set:

Bring one of the most iconic artworks of the last two centuries to life with the LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave set, a DIY framed wall art piece. This home decor craft kit for adults contains 1,810 pieces, 6 canvas bases, 2 hangers elements and a decorative tile with Hokusai’s signature. Relax while building this LEGO wall Art set – scan the QR code to listen to the tailor-made soundtrack end enjoy a rewarding mindful experience

