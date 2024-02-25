All three of LEGO’s Indiana Jones sets are on sale at Amazon starting from $29

Amazon is now discounting all three of the new LEGO Indiana Jones sets. Our favorite and the most display-worthy of the collection is the Temple of the Golden Idol set at $126.99 shipped. This is 15% off the usual $150 price tag and a rare chance to save. We’ve only seen a handful of price cuts since debuting back in June, and comes within $7 of the all-time low set just once before.

The Temple of The Golden Idol set recreates one of the most iconic scenes in all of Indiana Jones, let alone all of cinematic tomb-raiding history. The 1,545-piece creation rests on a display base adorned with the Raiders of the Lost Ark logo and backs its collectible looks with some fun functionality. There’s the falling bolder, a pit for Indy to swing over, and a mechanism that recreates the crumbling ruins of the Idol display room. We take a closer look in our launch coverage.

Alongside the more display-worthy Temple of the Golden Idol model, Amazon is also discounting a pair of other Indiana Jones sets. Each one takes on a more play-focused design, with various vehicles and scenes from both The Last Crusade and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The start of the month also just saw a collection of new LEGO sets launch to kick off February. There’s a whole assortment of display-worthy models just now hitting store shelves, including the very first Dune set – the Ornithopter – as well as the latest from LEGO Ideas and much more. We break down everything that’s new in our latest buyers guide feature.

More on the Temple of the Golden Idol set:

Pay homage to Indiana Jones as you build and display this highly detailed LEGO Temple of the Golden Idol (77015) set. Immerse yourself in a rewarding building experience while you assemble the thrilling opening scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark to proudly display on a shelf. Interactive Indiana Jones movie scene. This LEGO Indiana Jones memorabilia model comes with 4 minifigures – Indiana Jones, Satipo, Belloq and a Hovitos Warrior – and is packed with interactive functions.

