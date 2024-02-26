Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BackPack for Apple Studio Display at $38.20 shipped. This rare discount is the first in two months and marks one of the first chances to save on the accessory from its usual $45 price tag. This is 15% off and the second-best price cut. As you might remember fromÂ our original hands-on review, Twelve Southâ€™s newest Backpack accessory upgrades your Studio Display with a convenient space to store peripherals and other gear so that your setup stays clutter-free.

The accessory mounts right onto the displayâ€™s stand with a unique invisible clasp and can support everything from hard drives and dongles to full Thunderbolt docks and plenty of other gear, while keeping everything out of sight. Twelve Southâ€™s BackPack is made of premium aluminum that fits right in with the build quality of the monitor youâ€™re attaching it to, and is one of our favorite iMac or Studio Display accessories around.

Todayâ€™s discount quite fittingly goes well with the price cuts weâ€™re already tracking on Appleâ€™s 27-inch 5K Studio Display. Much like the companion accessory, the first Amazon discount in months is now live at $299 off a collection of different versions starting from $1,300.

Twelve South BackPack features:

BackPack helps create an organized workspace by elevating hard drives, cables and dongles off your desk and giving them a dedicated space out of the way. Small desk? No problem. By mounting on the back of the Studio Display, BackPack saves valuable desk space.Â Included high quality strap helps to keep hard drives or peripherals from moving and allows them to be stored on the top or bottom of the BackPack shelf

