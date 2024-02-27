Save $120 on V-MODA’s Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones today at $180 shipped

Update: Amazon is now offering a huge price drop on V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones in matte black down at $179.99 shipped. That’s another $70 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Details are otherwise below.

Amazon is now offering the V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones in matte black down at $249 shipped. Regularly $299 and still fetching as much directly from V-MODA, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a very brief drop to $225 for Black Friday last year, this is the first notable deal since the holidays and matching the best we have seen on Amazon otherwise. Alongside the unique design, the V-MODA Crossfade cans are some of the most attractive out there if you ask me. They also combine premium materials with a padded and flexible metal headband as well as a CliqFold hinge for compact storage and customizable ear-cup shields. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more details.

The Crossfade 3 are said to offer “club energy and excitement with punchy, well-defined bass and ultra-smooth midrange and highs.” They support Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs for wireless transmission and you can achieve Hi-Res Audio certification (from the Japan Audio Society) when they are plugged in (“5–40,000 Hz frequency response”). The internal battery delivers up to 30 hours of listening time alongside USB-C charging.

They ship with a USB-C charging cable, SpeakEasy 1-button clip, a carabiner clip, V-MODA’s Exoskeleton Carry Case, and the “Immortal Life Replacement Program.”

You’ll also want to scope out the new Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus ANC headphones that are now shipping at $230. But if you’re in the market for some earbuds, we are still tracking an Amazon low on the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds down at $249, or $50 off the going rate. All of the details you need on those are right here.

V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless features:

The latest model in the Crossfade headphones series favored by the world’s top DJs

The V-MODA sound signature retuned and refined, offering club energy and excitement with punchy, well-defined bass and ultra-smooth midrange and highs

Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs deliver premium sound for wireless listening over Bluetooth

Wired operation with the included cable extends the audio quality further with 5–40,000 Hz frequency response and official Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Society (JAS

Up to 30 hours of battery life per charge provides over twice the listening time of previous models

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!