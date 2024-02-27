Save $120 on V-MODA’s Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones today at $180 shipped

Update: Amazon is now offering a huge price drop on V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones in matte black down at $179.99 shipped. That’s another $70 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Details are otherwise below.
Amazon is now offering the V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones in matte black down at $249 shipped. Regularly $299 and still fetching as much directly from V-MODA, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a very brief drop to $225 for Black Friday last year, this is the first notable deal since the holidays and matching the best we have seen on Amazon otherwise. Alongside the unique design, the V-MODA Crossfade cans are some of the most attractive out there if you ask me. They also combine premium materials with a padded and flexible metal headband as well as a CliqFold hinge for compact storage and customizable ear-cup shields. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more details.
The Crossfade 3 are said to offer “club energy and excitement with punchy, well-defined bass and ultra-smooth midrange and highs.” They support Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs for wireless transmission and you can achieve Hi-Res Audio certification (from the Japan Audio Society) when they are plugged in (“5–40,000 Hz frequency response”). The internal battery delivers up to 30 hours of listening time alongside USB-C charging.
They ship with a USB-C charging cable, SpeakEasy 1-button clip, a carabiner clip, V-MODA’s Exoskeleton Carry Case, and the “Immortal Life Replacement Program.”
You’ll also want to scope out the new Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus ANC headphones that are now shipping at $230. But if you’re in the market for some earbuds, we are still tracking an Amazon low on the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds down at $249, or $50 off the going rate. All of the details you need on those are right here.
V-MODA Crossfade 3 Wireless features:
- The latest model in the Crossfade headphones series favored by the world’s top DJs
- The V-MODA sound signature retuned and refined, offering club energy and excitement with punchy, well-defined bass and ultra-smooth midrange and highs
- Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs deliver premium sound for wireless listening over Bluetooth
- Wired operation with the included cable extends the audio quality further with 5–40,000 Hz frequency response and official Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Society (JAS
- Up to 30 hours of battery life per charge provides over twice the listening time of previous models
