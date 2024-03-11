Elgato’s customizable Stream Deck MK.2 battlestation controller drops back down to $130

Update: Amazon is also now offering the black model Elgato Stream Deck Plus model down at $179.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is matching the second-lowest total we have tracked at Amazon. This one delivers on the same features as the model below, just with additional programmable rotary knobs and the Elgato touchscreen strip. Get even more details in our launch coverage.

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $20 price drop and the lowest price we can find. These popular desktop controllers have dropped to $120 in the past alongside brief offers at $110, but today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked in months. We came away more than impressed after going hands-on with Elgato’s MK.2 – it makes for great streaming tool as well as for Mac-based productivity setups and more. It features 15 customizable LCD macro buttons spanning the top surface of the unit users can program to trigger various functions, including everything from one-click posting to social media, audio adjustments, mic settings, lighting, and much more. The Stream Decks are compatible with 4KCU, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, and others. Get a closer look in our review and head below for more.

As of right now, the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 (seen above alongside the Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer) is the most affordable model in the lineup outside of the previous-generation Elgato Stream Deck Mini at $60. This one drops the customizable key count down to six, but in many ways offers a similar experience otherwise in a more compact form-factor.

Swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more deals to upgrade your battlestation at a discount. And for taking your setup on the go, be sure to check out the now live pre-orders on MSI’s new Claw gaming handheld with Intel Core Ultra chips while you’re at it. Pricing starts from $699 and you can find all of the details you need on the latest release in the PC handheld space right here.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

15 Customizable LCD Keys: Instantly control your apps, tools and platforms.

One-Touch Operation: Trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.

Visual Feedback: Know that your command has been executed.

Powerful Plugins: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

Hotkey Actions: Streamline your film editing, music production, photography workflow, etc.

