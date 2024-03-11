Enjoy Dolby Atmos playback on Jabra’s Elite 10 ANC earbuds at $200 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds for $199.99 shipped. This is the first discount since we heard that Jabra had some software improvements on the way back at CES, and saves you $50 from the usual $250 going rate. These are some of our favorite earbuds around, and now you can enjoy their Dolby Atmos playback for the second-best price yet. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, or just head below the fold for a quick rundown on what to expect.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 doubles down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a unique form factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Circling back to the new upcoming features, Jabra just announced at CES that wind and conversation cancelation would be coming to the Elite 8 buds that are on sale above. The same technology will be coming to the Elite 8 Active too, with a pair of updates planned for this spring. We loved the buds in our hands-on review, and now the better features only make them better as far as workout and Android-friendly releases go.

More on the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds:

Sink into all-day comfort with Jabra ComfortFit technology. The semi-open design on these Elite 10 wireless earbuds removes the feeling of having your ears plugged, and the unique EarGel design helps relieve in-ear pressure. With Elite 10 you get Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking technology for a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience. Complete with 10mm speakers, the lifelike audio in these Jabra earbuds gives your sound new clarity.

