Yamaha’s 7-channel AirPlay 2 A/V receivers hits $650 (Save $350), more from $300

Crutchfield has launched a Yamaha A/V receiver sale that’s discounting an assortment of home theater upgrades. While you’ll find models starting at as low as $300 and going up to as much as $3,000, our favorite is on the Yamaha AVENTAGE RX-A2A at $649.95 shipped. It’s down from $1,000 and marks the best price we’ve ever seen. It’s an extra $50 under previous deals, too. Yamaha packs its AVENTAGE RX-A2A receiver with just about all of the tech that most home theaters will need.

It has a 7-channel amplifier with 100 watts of power for each of those speakers and subwoofer connections. Dolby Atmos means you can really put those upward-firing satellites to work in your surround sound setup, while DST:X only doubles down on those height effects. Onboard Wi-Fi means you’ll get access to AirPlay 2 connectivity, as well as Yamaha’s own MusicCast tech. Alexa and Google Assistant control is also supported, too.

As far as ports go, there’s seven HDMI 2.1 inputs, three of which support 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz playback. Yamaha supports variable refresh rate tech, as well as eARC.

But if this isn’t what’s going to fit into your existing surround sound setup or you have even more ambitious plans for your new upgrade, Crutchfield has your back with some other deals.

Yamaha AVENTAGE RX-A2A features:

My very first home theater receiver was a Yamaha, and I had an absolute blast watching movies and playing video games with it. If I was starting a new system today, I’d take a good look at the AVENTAGE RX-A2A. This sleek, vibration-damped receiver has everything you need for fun, riveting home entertainment. It’s also simple to operate, thanks to Yamaha’s superb control app for your phone or tablet.

