Samsung is currently offering a 4-pack of its new Galaxy SmartTag 2 item finders for $75 shipped. That drops the bundle down from its usual $100 price tag for the first time in months. Itâ€™s $25 off and comes within $5 of the all-time low to mark the second-best price weâ€™ve seen. While Android users are still waiting for Google to release itsÂ Find My DeviceÂ network, Samsung smartphone owners donâ€™t have to wait to keep tabs on their gear thanks to these new Galaxy SmartTag 2. We broke down whatâ€™s newÂ over atÂ 9to5Google, and also detail what to expect below the fold.

Samsungâ€™sÂ new second-generation item finderÂ just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the companyâ€™s second take on Appleâ€™s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto bags, keys, suitcases â€“Â and really anything else â€“Â with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. Itâ€™s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

As far as other in-house accessories go,Â Samsungâ€™s official Galaxy S24 series casesÂ are on sale for the very first time. Pricing across several styles of covers nowÂ starts fromÂ $26, delivering new all-time lows across the lot. Otherwise, you can shop all of the weekâ€™s other best discounts over inÂ our smartphone accessories guide. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features:

The redesigned Galaxy SmartTag2 is made so you can keep calm and keep track; Its design makes it easy for you to tag and carry your belongings. Itâ€™s IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, activates your compatible IoT devices and stays powered for up to 500 days or even up to 40% more on Non-Power Saving Mode. Simply register a new Galaxy SmartTag2 and get started right away with SmartThings Find; With its intuitive tracking experience, you now have a way to keep track of things you love right in the palm of your hand

