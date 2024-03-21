DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones start from $1,279 all-time lows (Reg. $1,599+)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering the high-end DJI Mavic 3 Classic Drone for $1,399 shipped with a bundled DJI RC. It drops from $1,749 as the first discount on Amazon in over a year and marks a new all-time low. The Mavic 3 Classic with just a standard controller is down to $1,279 from its usual $1,599 price tag – also marking a new all-time low.

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic is one of the company’s more capable releases. It still features a folding design that stows away when you’re not taking to the sky but unfurls into a more premium drone with 46 minutes of flight time. It packs a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera for even more cinematic aerial footage. It features DJI’s Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing technology with APAS 5.0 allows you to worry about capturing shots and not running into objects. There’s a 15Km flight range, too.

Alongside the drone, you’re also getting the DJI RC remote which lets you ditch a smartphone to view flight footage right on its own built-in screen. There’s a 5.5-inch HD screen with up to 700 nits of brightness. It has 4-hour battery life to ensure it can hang around through multiple flights. The RC uses low-latency O3+ transmission technology for sending 1080p and 60FPS feeds from your drone’s camera to the built-in display.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE 2 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 3 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. It’s an even better recommendation right now given that it’s on sale for $299, as well.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic features:

The legendary Swedish brand Hasselblad customized the L2D-20c aerial camera for the Mavic 3 Series, embedding a professional-grade 4/3 CMOS into an incredibly compact space. DJI Mavic 3 Classic complies with the FAA Remote ID rule. Please check the compliance document below to see the user guide for Remote ID, and you can visit the FAA’s website for requirements of drone registration and Remote ID.

