Ditch the separate charger and use Leviton’s USB-C in-wall outlets from $26 instead

Amazon is now offering the Leviton 30W Dual USB-C In-Wall Outlet for $29.54 shipped. This is down from its usual $55 going rate in order to mark the second-best price to date. It’s 46% off and comes within $1 of the all-time low from over the holidays last year. You can also save on the 25W version, which drops down the combo single USB-C and USB-A ports on top of the dual AC outlets at $26.38. This is down from $33 and comes within $3 of our last mention from October. It’s the best price since, too.

If you’ve been on a quest to replace all of your charging gear with USB-C to match that shiny new iPhone 15 or Android smartphone of yours, these Leviton fixtures lets you bring the connection right into your wall outlet. It replaces the existing in-wall receptacle you already have, letting you bring a pair of more mobile-friendly ports into the picture. There’s the version with dual 30W USB-C ports, as well as one that drops down to 25W of Type C power and a 2.4A USB-A slot. Both include full AC outlets for plugging in your typical lamps and appliances, too.

Then for all of this week's other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup.

Leviton In-Wall USB-C Outlet features:

The T5635-00W 30W (6A) Dual Type-C USB with Power Delivery (PD) is the most advanced USB In-Wall Charger on the market offering up to 30 Watts of charging power on a single port. Enjoy high-speed, efficient charging of laptops, tablets, smartphones and more. Smart chip technology optimizes charging and prevents overcurrent for safer, reliable performance. The Dual Type-C with Power Delivery (PD) USB In-Wall Charger easily replaces a standard outlet for a convenient upgrade and is also compatible with non-PD devices as well as USB Type A devices (adapter required).

