Wyze Cam V3 is worth considering at just $20 (New low, Reg. $36)

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Wyze Cam v3 Smart Camera. The Alexa and Google Assistant setup now drops down to $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is $6 under our previous mention and a $16 discount from the usual $36 price tag. This is one of our favorite entry-level smart home cameras, and now today’s discount makes it an even better value. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below more.

Before we get to the features, it’s worth noting that today’s deal is likely in response to a recent security issue from Wyze. The brand’s collection of cameras had an outage at the beginning of the year that offered access to random other users – something that was quickly fixed and has remained that way since. Still, we want to at least mention that there’s seemingly a reason for the all-time low. We did also just see the new Cam V4 debut, so that’s likely some extra fuel thrown on this deal fire.

Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Alongside its IP65 weather-resistant design, there’s also an added spotlight module which can be toggled on and off in the app, or automated to respond to motion events and the like. Other notable features like a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside free cloud storage, and continuous recording round out the package.

Wyze Cam V3 features:

Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids room. An all-new Starlight Sensor records night time video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!