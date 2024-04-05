You can now buy the new LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary with exclusive Darth Maul minifig

The latest LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary is now available for purchase. The newest edition of the book is now live on Amazon at $22.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. There’s a slight launch discount at 10% off the usual $25 MSRP, but you’re likely buying this just because it’s new and finally available – the savings are just an extra perk.

I’ll cut right to the chase and say that one of the biggest reasons to buy this book is that it comes with an exclusive 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars minifigure. All year so far, I’ve been reporting on what to expect from the celebration of the theme, and special minifigures have been one of the bigger threads through all of the fanfare. For this release, you’ll get a special Darth Maul. It’s a remake of the very first version of the Sith, which joined the LEGO catalog alongside the first wave of Star Wars sets back in 1999. The figure has a 25th anniversary badge printed on his back and features an old-school design.

As for the Star Wars Visual Dictionary, this release comes packed with photos and information about all 25 years of all things LEGO from a galaxy far, far away. There’s 160 pages of info about the making of sets, breakdowns on how different vehicles have changed over the years, and a closer look at tons of minifigures.

More on the LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary:

Tour the LEGO® Star Wars galaxy in this fully updated edition, which comes with an exclusive LEGO Star Wars minifigure! Discover every detail of best-loved sets and vehicles, including the Mos Eisley Cantina and the Millennium Falcon. Find out about your favorite LEGO Star Wars minifigures-from Rey and C-3PO to Darth Vader and Boba Fett. Meet the LEGO Star Wars team and uncover exclusive behind-the-scenes facts! Find out everything you need to know about LEGO Star Wars in this must-have guide for fans of all ages.

