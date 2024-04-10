Land 1-year of Xbox Game Pass Core for today only down at $49 with this code

Today only, as part of its deals of the day, Newegg is now offering a 12-month membership to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Core at $48.99 with free digital delivery. Be sure to apply code SSDR844 to redeem the discounted price. This deal is for US accounts only. Regularly $60, this is nearly 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. The 12-month membership is still listed at $60 on Amazon, for comparison. It is also among the lowest we have tracked on 1-year memberships since Microsoft debuted its new Core tier membership plan last summer, shortly after price hikes went live on the Ultimate membership. You can get more details on what it brings to your gaming setup right here and down below.

The Xbox Game Pass Core plan delivers a more affordable way to access the growing and (mostly) beloved Xbox online gaming platform. It delivers online multiplayer access, plenty of members-only deals on digital titles, and more. As we detailed previously, the main difference between it and the Ultimate sub is the on-demand game streaming library. Core provides a more streamlined and trimmed down selection of titles consisting of around 25 games, compared to the much larger library available on the more pricey tiers. A full breakdown of what to expect can be found right here.

Xbox Game Pass Core features:

12 Month Game Pass Core will automatically convert to Xbox 4 months of Ultimate Game Pass

Play together with online console multiplayer

Enjoy a catalog of over 25 games such as Grounded, Among Us, Halo, Forza, Psychonauts, Fallout etc.

Get member deals and discounts up to 50% off select games with Game Pass promotions

Product is limited to US region activation/installation only, and is not eligible for Puerto Rico

