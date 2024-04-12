Samsung’s 2nd Gen Freestyle portable projector with built-in gaming hub hits $643 (Reg. $798)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Freestyle 2023 Smart Portable Projector for $643.26 shipped. Down from its usual $798 price tag, it saw four discounts over 2023 since its release back in August, with the two biggest occurring during Black Friday and Christmas sales, bringing costs down to $598. Since the beginning of the new year we’ve already seen four major discounts, as well as minor ones that often come in as an additional price cut to the larger discounts. In February we saw it hit the former $598 low before trickling down to a short-lived $588. We saw a repeat of this deal again in March, where the price fell like before to an even lower $578 low. Today’s deal comes in as a $155 markdown off the going rate that lands at the fourth-lowest price that we have tracked – just $65 above the all-time low. You can learn more by heading below the fold or checking out our launch coverage.

Experience up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment with this second-generation portable smart projector. The big difference between this model and its predecessor is the inclusion of the company’s built-in Gaming Hub for directly accessing Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce, and Amazon Luna, as well as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO – all without needing an extra streamer. You’ll enjoy more immersive 360-degree audio as well, which can be expanded by connecting a Bluetooth speaker, a Samsung Sound Tower or soundbar. Its auto leveling, auto focus, and auto keystone technology makes set up quick and easy no matter where you journey, and it has a 3-hour battery life that can be recharged via its USB-C port.

As a more affordable option, check out the ongoing deal for Anker’s NEBULA Solar Portable 1080p Projector that is still sitting at its all-time low. Experience up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment with this device that offers up to 3 hours of wireless projections on a single charge. It even comes with over 5,000 pre-installed apps through Android TV 9, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more. And to extend the projector’s battery life, consider also grabbing the Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station that is still seeing discounts. It has a 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity and four output ports to cover your personal devices: two USB-As and two USB-Cs.

Samsung Freestyle 2023 Smart Portable Projector features:

POINT & PLAY: Pick a spot, place it, tilt it and watch content come to life with the smart theater that makes it simple; The cradle stand gives you floor-to-ceiling flexibility with a rotation of 180 degrees – always giving you the best view*

EASY SET UP: Let The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub do the work with its Auto Leveling, Auto Focus and Auto Keystone technology that adjusts your picture for the best view possible; No fussing with settings—just sit back and enjoy the show**

SMART ENTERTAINMENT: Access everything; All your apps, workouts, recipes and shows in one portable smart theater*; It’s got your content covered with the streaming services you love***

GAMING HUB: Where gaming comes together bringing the best of console games, streaming games and more; With easier access to your favorite games, standalone apps & accessories, start playing faster and get recommendations for other games****

360 SOUND: Immersive sounds with 360-degree audio from The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub; High quality speakers ensure an earful; Bring the noise even more when you connect a Bluetooth speaker, Samsung Sound Tower or Soundbar

EXTERNAL BATTERY COMPATIBLE: Pair The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub with your personal portable battery*****; Connect a USB-C type compatible battery for instant use and charge it with a C-type charger for indoor or outdoor use

SCALE & MOVE SCREEN: No need to move your image around; When wall or surface isn’t quite right, this smart theater-to-go makes it easy to shrink down the image, move it around and project from 100 to 30 inches; Your picture will always stay level

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!