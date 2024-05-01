First deal lands on the wonderful new Focusrite Scarlett Solo 4th Gen Interface at $120

The Focusrite Scarlett offerings have delivered some of the best bang for your buck in the interface category for years, and its latest 4th Gen machines are much of the same. After coming away thoroughly impressed with the latest models in our hands-on review last summer, today we are tracking the very first deal on Amazon for the Focusrite Scarlett Solo 4th Gen USB Audio Interface at $119.99 shipped. This is the entry-level Solo model that’s great for at-home studios and folks just looking to record an XLR microphone or guitar/synth that regularly fetches $140. Today’s deal is the very first price drop we have tracked on what is easily one of our top recommendations in the price range. Our hands-in review offers a detailed breakdown of the feature set and you’ll find some additional thoughts down below.

The Focusrite Scarlett Solo 4th Gen delivers that striking red design the lineup is known for, boasting “studio-quality sound” in a relatively affordable and compact box. The 120dB dynamic range is joined by “the same converters as Focusrite’s flagship interfaces, found in the world’s biggest studios” to support the XLR mic inputs and front-mounted 1.4-inch guitar connection. From there, you’ll find the brand’s wonderful Air mode to add a brighter tone to your recordings and “lift vocals and guitars to the front of the mix.” The rest of the new additions to the box are right here waiting for you in greater detail.

And while you’re at it, be sure to scope out some of the latest releases in microphones we have featured:

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 4th Gen USB Audio Interface features:

The new generation of the songwriter’s interface: Plug in your mic and guitar and let Scarlett Solo 4th Gen bring big studio sound to wherever you make music.

Studio-quality sound: With a huge 120dB dynamic range, the newest generation of Scarlett uses the same converters as Focusrite’s flagship interfaces, found in the world’s biggest studios.

Find your signature sound: Scarlett 4th Gen’s improved Air mode lifts vocals and guitars to the front of the mix, adding musical presence and rich harmonic drive to your recordings.

Everything you need to record, mix and master your music: Includes industry-leading recording software and a full collection of record-making plugins.

Easy Start: It’s never been easier to get recording with Scarlett 4th Gen. Focusrite’s tried-and-tested Easy Start tool will have you making music in minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!