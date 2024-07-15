Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals: Save on Apple, Samsung, PC gaming gear, power stations, more

The best Amazon Prime Day deals are already starting to land! We are now just under 12 hours away from the official start of the 2024 summer Amazon Prime Day sale, but the deals are already flying folks. While more items are surely inbound early tomorrow morning, there are already some solid price drops landing across various product categories with the official Prime Day pricing now at the ready. Plenty of Amazon’s in-house tech is already at insanely low prices, but loads of brands have jumped the line to get things kicked off well ahead of time this year. Head below for a closer look at the best Prime Day deals and be sure to head back throughout the next 48 hours and beyond as we will be updating this post constantly.

From the latest Apple gear and Samsung tablets, to Razer’s new Blade gaming laptops, smart home products, smart TVs, thousands in savings on power stations, and some absolutely wild pricing on Amazon’s in-house tech from just $15, Prime Day is already shaping up to be one of the most notable we can remember. While there is still plenty more to come, just about everything you’ll find below is now sitting at the official Prime Day pricing before the event officially kicks off early in the am on July 16, 2024. As we mentioned above, we will indeed be updating this roundup with all of the best Prime Day deals as they flood in every hour so right through until the clock strikes midnight on July 17. So be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Prime Day deals on Amazon in-house tech

The Amazon gear Prime Day deals are now indeed live with some of the most notable price drops we have seen from its in-house tech in recent memory. Not only are we seeing a massive deal on its brand new All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker, but the Echo Buds with Alexa are literally insane prices starting from just $25. The offers then carry over to its now Xbox-ready Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K models, alongside the entry-level variants from $15, as well as the Echo Show and Echo Pop speaker from just $18.

Prime Day Apple deals

Apple is also already delivering some phenomenal price drops across its lineup of sought-after tech. From the latest M3 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro models right though to previous-generation gear and more.

Mac deals

iPad deals

AirPods deals

Apple Watch deals

Apple Accessories

Samsung Prime Day deals

Alongside pre-order deals on the new Samsung Galaxy gear, we are also already tracking some big-time offers on Samsung tablets as well as OnePlus handsets, the new Motorola flip phones and more.

Google Prime Day deals

OnePlus, Motorola, and more

Featured Deal: The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the brands intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

Prime Day PC gaming gear deals:

Prime Day Headphone deals

Prime Day Green Power Station Deals

Prime Day Green EV Deals

Smart Home Prime Day Deals:

Featured deal: Dreame is another standout brand in the automated home cleaning space and it too is offering big-time price drops for Prime Day this year at up to 46% off. You’re looking at up to $570 in savings across both its flagship and more affordable robotic cleaning systems alongside some solid price drops on its upright wet/dry vacuums as well.

Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $800 (Reg. $1,400) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,400) Dreame X30 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,150 (Reg. $1,700) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $1,700) Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum $270 (Reg. $500) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $500) Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $900) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $900) Dreame H14 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $420 (Reg. $600) With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout

(Reg. $600)

General tech Prime Day deals

Prime Day speaker deals

Prime Day storage deals

Prime Day smart TV deals

Prime Day fashion deals

