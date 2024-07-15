Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals: Save on Apple, Samsung, PC gaming gear, power stations, more

The best Amazon Prime Day deals are already starting to land! We are now just under 12 hours away from the official start of the 2024 summer Amazon Prime Day sale, but the deals are already flying folks. While more items are surely inbound early tomorrow morning, there are already some solid price drops landing across various product categories with the official Prime Day pricing now at the ready. Plenty of Amazon’s in-house tech is already at insanely low prices, but loads of brands have jumped the line to get things kicked off well ahead of time this year. Head below for a closer look at the best Prime Day deals and be sure to head back throughout the next 48 hours and beyond as we will be updating this post constantly.
Best Prime Day deals now live for the 2024 sales event
- Prime Day deals on Amazon in-house tech
- Prime Day Apple deals
- Samsung Prime Day deals
- Google Prime Day deals
- OnePlus, Motorola, and more
- Prime Day PC gaming gear deals:
- Prime Day Headphone deals
- Prime Day Green Power Station Deals
- Prime Day Green EV Deals
- Smart Home Prime Day Deals:
- General tech Prime Day deals
- Prime Day speaker deals
- Prime Day storage deals
- Prime Day smart TV deals
- Prime Day fashion deals
From the latest Apple gear and Samsung tablets, to Razer’s new Blade gaming laptops, smart home products, smart TVs, thousands in savings on power stations, and some absolutely wild pricing on Amazon’s in-house tech from just $15, Prime Day is already shaping up to be one of the most notable we can remember. While there is still plenty more to come, just about everything you’ll find below is now sitting at the official Prime Day pricing before the event officially kicks off early in the am on July 16, 2024. As we mentioned above, we will indeed be updating this roundup with all of the best Prime Day deals as they flood in every hour so right through until the clock strikes midnight on July 17. So be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.
Prime Day deals on Amazon in-house tech
The Amazon gear Prime Day deals are now indeed live with some of the most notable price drops we have seen from its in-house tech in recent memory. Not only are we seeing a massive deal on its brand new All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker, but the Echo Buds with Alexa are literally insane prices starting from just $25. The offers then carry over to its now Xbox-ready Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K models, alongside the entry-level variants from $15, as well as the Echo Show and Echo Pop speaker from just $18.
- All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker with display $45 (Reg. $80)
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $35 (Reg. $120)
- With wired charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $45 (Reg. $140)
- With wireless charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 (Reg. $50)
- With Xbox support
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 (Reg. $50)
- With Xbox support
- Fire TV Stick Lite $15 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick $18 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $100 (Reg. $140)
- All-new 2024 wireless Ring video Doorbell Pro sees first deal at $150 (Reg. $230)
- Echo Show 8 smart display with Matter/Thread hits $85 low (Reg. $150)
- Add Alexa to your car for $25 with this Early Prime Day deal on Echo Auto (55% off)
- Grab Amazon’s smart Echo Pop speaker down at just $18 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon’s eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi mesh system now starts at $160 (All-time low)
- Score the All-new Blink Mini 2 smart cam at just $20 (50% off)
- All-time low on Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet from $140 ($120 off)
- And even more…
Prime Day Apple deals
Apple is also already delivering some phenomenal price drops across its lineup of sought-after tech. From the latest M3 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro models right though to previous-generation gear and more.
Mac deals
- Apple’s 13/15-inch M3 MacBook Air just hit its best prices ever from $899
- Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models just dropped $500 folks
- Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro just dropped even lower, now back at $1,399 ($200 off)
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hits $799 Amazon all-time low in all colors
- Early Prime Day deal has Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac starting from $1,150 in all colors
- Apple’s 16GB M2 Pro Mac mini just fell back to one of its best prices at $1,150 ($149 off), more from $690
iPad deals
- Apple iPad 10th Gen falls back to all-time low for Prime Day from $275!
- Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air just hit a new Amazon low at $729
- Is the 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro with nano-texture the nicest iPad on the planet? Now $155 off
- M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell deals from $1,119, plus more from $928
- Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $739 (All colors)
- Apple iPad mini 6th gen from $380 (Reg. $499)
- Best Buy Black Friday in July sale now live! Up $600 off iPads
- Score the second-best price ever on Apple’s current iPad 10 from $319 shipped
AirPods deals
- Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 drop back to $169 low for Prime Day (Reg. $249)
- Apple AirPods 3rd Gen $120 (Reg. $169)
- Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $69 (Reg. $129)
- AirPods Max just hit the best price of all-time at $395 in all colors (Reg. $549)
Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit all-time lows down at $700 for Prime Day (Reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 9 just hit the best price ever for Prime Day from $280 ($120 off)
- Latest Apple Watch SE 2 now at some of the lowest prices yet from $169 (Reg. $249+)
Apple Accessories
- AirTags just fell to Amazon lows: Singles at $24, 4-pack for $75 (Under $19 ea.)
- Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the most affordable option starting at $61
- Apple Pencil Pro with Find My now down at $112 in open-box, or $119 new
Samsung Prime Day deals
Alongside pre-order deals on the new Samsung Galaxy gear, we are also already tracking some big-time offers on Samsung tablets as well as OnePlus handsets, the new Motorola flip phones and more.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hits Amazon all-time low for Prime Day from $975 ($370 off)
- Galaxy Watch 6 is now up to $180 off for Prime Day from just $160
- Samsung’s ultra-wideband Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers at $20 (33% off)
- Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen has now dropped to $250 ($80 off)
- Samsung’s ultra-affordable current-gen Galaxy Tab A9+ is now starting down at $170
- New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 now live at up to $340 off
- How to get the best deal on Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7
- How to score the best deal on Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro
- Spigen’s genuine leather Enzo band for your new Galaxy Watch 7 is now down at $50 shipped
Google Prime Day deals
- Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro smartphone now $300 off for Prime Day with new Amazon low pricing from $699
- Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro hit the best Amazon price of the year at $120 (Reg. $200)
- Google Pixel Watch 2 hits Prime Day all-time low at $270 shipped (Reg. $350), original model at $150
- Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter, now $85 for Prime Day (Reg. $130)
OnePlus, Motorola, and more
- OnePlus Open foldable hits Amazon low for Prime Day, now $400 off + more from $350
- New 2024 OnePlus Buds 3 with noise cancellation still down at $80 all-time low
- OnePlus’ 2024 12R smartphone just hit the Amazon all-time low at $400 ($100 off)
- Land a Motorola razr+ 2024 foldable pre-order starting from $810 low (Reg. $1,000)
Featured Deal: The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the brands intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.
- Roborock S8 Max Ultra $1,200 (Reg. $1,600)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $950 (Reg. $1,600)
- Roborock Q Revo Pro $700 (Reg. $1,000)
- Roborock Q Revo S $600 (Reg. $800)
- Also available at Target
- Roborock Q5 Max+ $350 (Reg. $600)
- And even more…
Prime Day PC gaming gear deals:
- Score Razer’s new 2024 Blade gaming laptops up to $300 in savings
- Save up to 51% on Razer’s gaming and streaming gear for Prime Day from $49
- ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 with a touchscreen at $349 ($150 off)
- Save $500 on Alienware’s Aurora R15 PC with Ryzen 7900X and RTX 4080 at $2,000 (All-time low)
- AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor just hit the Amazon all-time low at $328 (45% off)
- Meta Quest 3 VR headset at $420 on Newegg (All-time low)
- Early Prime Day deal knocks Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 down to $119 ($31 off)
- Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard at $100 on Amazon (All-time low)
- Save 46% on the wireless Glorious GMMK Numpad at $65 shipped today (All-time low)
- Samsung’s Odyssey G30A FHD 165Hz gaming monitor to new $130 low (Reg. $230)
- New ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with Core i7 and RTX 4060 is $1,100 for Prime Day ($300 off)
Prime Day Headphone deals
- Sony’s universally-beloved XM4 ANC headphones hits $198 all-time low ($150 off)
- Beloved Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $300 ($98 off)
- Up to 50% off Beats for Prime Day: New Solo 4 Headphones hit $120 all-time low, more from $79
- Best price ever for AirPods Max at $398 ahead of Prime Day (Reg. $549)
- Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC Wireless Headphones at $250 ($130 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones hit $349 Amazon low (Reg. $429)
- New Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $200, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the $120 Amazon low ($110 off)?
Prime Day Green Power Station Deals
- Bluetti launches 3-part Prime Day sale taking up to 43% off power stations and bundles from $249
- Amazon offers limited-time deals on Bluetti power stations starting from $522 ahead of Prime Day
- EcoFlow launches new 4,096Wh DELTA Pro 3 power station at $3,199 (Save $500), plus bundle savings options
- EcoFlow’s DELTA Max power station comes with a smart extra battery for 4,032Wh capacity at return $989 low (Save $1,109)
- Save thousands on Jackery power stations and solar generator bundles with Prime Day savings starting from $90
- Jackery’s new Solar Generator 1000 Plus Roam Kit with mountable solar panels hits new $979 low (Reg. $1,399)
- Amazon cuts prices on Jackery power stations to new and return lows starting from $90 ahead of Prime Day
- ALLPOWERS Prime Day sale takes 50% off power stations, bundles, more from $79 – with extra ways to save
- Goal Zero’s 6,071Wh Yeti 6000X portable power station falls 50% to new limited-time $2,500 low
- Amazon Prime Day takes up to $700 off Segway’s Cube series power stations at new lows starting from $500
- Anker SOLIX power stations and bundles up to $2,699 off in Prime Day sales, starting from new $499 low
Prime Day Green EV Deals
- ENGWE’s Engine Pro e-bike now $600 off with 9to5Toys-exclusive deal for return $799 low
- Lectric’s Dog Days of Summer sale takes up to $308 off e-bike bundles with add-on choices, starting from $999
- MOD BIKES summer sale is taking up to $1,000 off e-bikes for all of July starting at $1,499
- MOD Easy 3 e-bike oozes the unique style of iconic motorcycles starting at $2,999 ($300 off), plus sidecar add-ons
- New MOD Black 3 e-bike comes upgraded with full suspension for all-terrain adventures at $2,999 low (Save $500)
- Rad Power extends sale taking up to $500 off e-bikes and up to 40% off accessories starting from $1,099
- Get a free extra battery and double your mileage with select Aventon e-bike purchases while supplies last!
- Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500/R750 e-bikes see up to 32% off early Prime Day discounts starting from $1,725
- Save $780 on Hiboy’s EX6 step-thru fat-tire e-bike at return $800 low, more EVs from $265
- GoTrax’s Z4 LITE Folding e-bikes make affordable starter models at new $600 low (Save $200)
- Segway EVs are seeing up to 66% off discounts during Prime Day week starting from $126
Smart Home Prime Day Deals:
- Eve smart home Prime Day deals now live from $28! Matter plugs, cameras, sensors, much more
- Eve’s fantastic portable smart Flare HomeKit lamp with Siri now down at $75 for Prime Day
- ecobee’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium now at $210 Amazon low for Prime Day, more
- Govee’s new RGBIC Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter support starts from new $42 low, more from $11
- Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter, now $85 for Prime Day (Reg. $130)
Featured deal: Dreame is another standout brand in the automated home cleaning space and it too is offering big-time price drops for Prime Day this year at up to 46% off. You’re looking at up to $570 in savings across both its flagship and more affordable robotic cleaning systems alongside some solid price drops on its upright wet/dry vacuums as well.
- Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $800 (Reg. $1,400)
- With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
- Dreame X30 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,150 (Reg. $1,700)
- With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
- Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum $270 (Reg. $500)
- With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
- Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $600 (Reg. $900)
- With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
- Dreame H14 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $420 (Reg. $600)
- With an extra 5% off using code DM9to55off at checkout
General tech Prime Day deals
- Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe – the best MagSafe charging stand at $127.50
- Get ready for summer adventures with up to 34% off GoPro action cam from $200
- Satechi’s gorgeous $200 Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub sees Prime Day deal at $120 low, more up to 40% off
- Twelve South’s brilliant AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight AirPods adapters from $36
- Elevation Lab’s magnetic AirTag mounts drop 20% for Prime Day (As low as $7.50 a pop)
- Nomad sale now live up to 50% off! iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, more from $20
- Govee’s 48-foot RGBIC outdoor string lights at $35 (Reg. $50)
- Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 file transfers at 40Gb/s await with UGREEN’s M.2 NVMe enclosure at $74 low (43% off)
- Upgrade your workflow with WALI’s laptop and monitor desk mount at $33 (Save 28%)
- Don’t miss 50% off ORIA’s 51-in-1 electric precision screwdriver set at $19 (Amazon low)
- Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is now $50 off at $100 ahead of Prime Day
- Journey Prime Day sale up to 40% off: MagSafe desk mat, Find My gear, cases, more
- PreSonus 4.5-inch Eris studio monitors at $400 all-time low for Prime Day ($200 off)
- Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon just fell to $296.50 low for Prime Day (Reg. $349)
- Anker’s all-new Prime 200W 6-port GaN Charging Station plunges to $56 (Reg. $80)
- Early Prime Day game deals now live! Pikmin 4, Zelda, Mario Maker 2, Pokémon, Kirby, and more
Prime Day speaker deals
- Sonos Prime Day sale now live with first deal on new Roam 2 AirPlay speaker at $143, more
- Prime Day deal drops new Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth speaker to $80 (All-time low)
- Grab Amazon’s smart Echo Pop speaker down at just $18 (Reg. $40)
- All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker with display $45 (Reg. $80)
Prime Day storage deals
- SanDisk’s 1.5TB 150MB/s microSD card is down to $84 (All-time low), plus more from $19
- Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD plunges to $142 for Prime Day ($143 off)
- Prime Day deals drop SK hynix SSDs to new lows starting at $45 (Up to 45% off)
- TEAMGROUP’s 1TB 160MB/s microSD card at just $66 (Reg. $80)
Prime Day smart TV deals
- INSIGNIA 55-inch Class F30 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $210 (Reg. $350)
- Samsung’s The Frame 4K Smart TV $898 ($400 off), plus more from $848
- TCL 50-inch Q6 QLED 4K $300 (Reg. $400)
- TCL 75-inch QM85 QLED 4K $1,500 (Reg. $1,800)
- TCL 85-inch QM85 QLED 4K $2,300 (Reg. $3,000)
- TCL 98-inch QM85 QLED 4K $4,000 (Reg. $5,000)
- Hisense 100-inch Class U7 4K UHD Google Smart TV $2,298 (Reg. $5,000)
- LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV $1,400 (Reg. $1,700+)
- LG 2024 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV $1,797 (Reg. $2,700)
- LG 2024 77-inch Class OLED evo C4 $2,800 (Reg. $3,700)
- LG 2024 65-inch OLED evo G4 Series Smart TV $2,797 (Reg. $3,400)
- 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series HD smart TV $100 (Reg. $200)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $330 (Reg. $520)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $420 (Reg. $600)
- And even more…
Head over to our master Prime Day smart TV roundup for more.
Prime Day fashion deals
- adidas Prime Day sale takes up to 65% off UltraBoosts, apparel, duffel bags, more
- Amazon Prime Day offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, more from $55
- Score New Balance apparel and accessories up to 50% off during Amazon Prime Day
- REI offers up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, more
- Amazon Prime Day Vineyard Vines Sale takes up to 50% off apparel from just $17 Prime shipped
- Add Timex’s eye-catching black and green Expedition Field Watch to your wardrobe at $67.50 (Amazon low)
