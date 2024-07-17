Anker’s totable PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power station now at $105 in Prime Day sales (Reg. $150)

As part of the ongoing Prime Day deals, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering the PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Station for $104.99 shipped. More recently going for $150, after falling from its original $170 MSRP at the top of the new year due to the company switching from LiFePO4 batteries to standard ones. In March we saw the first big discount take the price down to $105, with costs getting cut down further in May to the $95 low, before posting back at its full price for the last two-ish months. It’s finally seeing discounts again in this sale, coming as a 30% markdown that puts it at the third-lowest price we have tracked – $10 above the all-time low.

The PowerCore Reserve was designed for personal usage throughout your everyday life rather than powering your camp sites, outdoor kitchen spaces, etc. Storage and transport of this device are made all the easier thanks to its compact design of 4.59 inches by 4.59 inches by 8.17 inches and its 5-pound weight. You’ll be getting a 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity with four output ports to cover your personal devices: two USB-As and two USB-Cs. You can even connect it to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input. It also makes a great option to keep ready and available for emergencies, as it features a built-in retractable light with two brightness modes alongside an S.O.S. button. And for protection, you can even get a custom co2CREA Hard Case for $24.

There’s plenty of opportunities for larger power stations during the Prime Day sales, with lower prices than ever on units like Anker’s SOLIX C800 Plus and C1000 models, as well as others like Segway’s Cube series stations. You can browse through all the best Prime Day Green Deals – including more power station discounts/sales from Bluetti, Jackery, ALLPOWERS, and more – in our one-stop-shopping hub over at Electrek, or read through our full compendium here of the live deals at 9to5Toys – both of which are broken down into categories and will be updated regularly as new deals come in.

Anker PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Station features:

1. Sustainable Power Anywhere: Harness the sun’s energy with solar panel compatibility for eco-conscious charging on-the-go. This Anker power station is ideal for maintaining your devices powered while you’re out and about.

2. Safety in Your Pocket: This Anker power station comes with a built-in retractable light and an SOS button, providing peace of mind during unexpected emergencies and ensuring you’re always prepared.

3. Power Duo for Your Devices: Charge a laptop and a phone swiftly with 60W and 27W USB-C ports on this Anker power station, keeping all your gadgets ready and operational no matter where you are.

4. Uninterrupted Connectivity: A robust 60,000mAh Anker power bank battery ensures your iPhone 14 stays charged over 10 times, or keeps a 3W LED lamp lit for 42.3 hours during prolonged outings or blackouts, so you do not have to worry about losing power.

5. What You Get: Anker 548 Power Bank (PowerCore Reserve 192Wh), 1.9 ft (60 cm) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, worry-free 3-year warranty, and our friendly customer service. (Note: Wall charger and XT-60 cable not included)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!