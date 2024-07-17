Prime Day returns LEGO’s Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost and Phantom II set to the $128 all-time low

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the LEGO Star Wars: Ahsoka Ghost and Phantom II set for $127.99 shipped. Normally fetching $160, this particular build has only seen two discounts since first releasing back in fall 2023, with the first dropping costs to $144 in January, followed by the first drop to the $128 low in May. Today, it comes in for its third-ever price cut, repeating May’s 20% markdown to return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. Learn more below, or by reading through our hands-on review from last year.

Stacking up to 1,394 pieces, the Ahsoka Ghost and Phantom II set bursts from the action of the Ahsoka series to give you a recreation of starships crewed by the resistance fighters known as The Spectres. You’ll be assembling both the Ghost and its smaller Phantom II counterpart, which fits right in place to dock within the larger build. When finished, the entire thing measures over 13 inches long and decked out in plenty of display-worthy details alongside its furnished interior. Completing the package is the five included minifigures – General Hera, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins, plus Chopper.

More LEGO Star Wars Prime Day deals:

Prime Day is taking up to 39% off on a collection of varying LEGO building sets, which you can find together within our coverage here, and includes rare and hard-to-find sets like the LEGO Ideas Tree House set that hit a new all-time low price or even the retired LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith set. You can also head over to our LEGO hub for all the latest news and reveals – especially the dozens of upcoming sets that will begin releasing in the coming months.

LEGO Star Wars: Ahsoka Ghost and Phantom II set features:

Buildable starship toy playset (75357) – Play out action-packed Star Wars: Ahsoka stories with these LEGO brick-built Ghost and Phantom II starships

4 LEGO Star Wars minifigures – General Hera Syndulla and Lt. Beyta, each with a blaster pistol, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins, plus a Chopper (C1-10P) LEGO droid figure

The Ghost – Features 2 lever-activated spring-loaded shooters, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit with a removable front, 2 opening hatches and a detachable turret with space for a LEGO minifigure

Phantom II – This shuttle features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit and a storage compartment and can connect to the Ghost

Star Wars toy for kids aged 10 and up – Give this 1,394-piece LEGO Star Wars playset inspired by the Ahsoka series as a birthday present, holiday gift or special treat to fans of all ages

Build and play – The Ghost starship measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 13.5 in. (34 cm) long and 10.5 in. (26 cm) wide

Intuitive instructions – The LEGO Builder app lets you zoom in and rotate a 3D digital version of the real-life construction models as you build, track progress and save sets

