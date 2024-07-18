ECOVACS T30S Robot Combo cleaning system at new $900 low (Reg. $1,200), more from $500

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 46% off a selection of popular ECOVACS robot vacuums and mops, with the brand’s latest DEEBOT T30S COMBO Robot Vacuum and Mop for $899.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,200, you’re looking at the absolute best price we have tracked on this full-package robot and manual combo cleaning solution, coming in as a 25% markdown that gives you $300 in savings and even lands it at a new all-time low. You can learn more about this model below or by reading through our in-depth hands-on review.

For folks who would like to have ALL the cleaning options in a nice, comprehensive and reliable package, this may just be the device for you. The DEEBOT T30S on its own is already starting strong with an impressive 11,000PA of suction which tag teams dirt and debris alongside its two brushes (side and main) that are supported by the company’s ZeroTangle technology for less headaches, less maintenance, and more stray hair collection. It also features an all-new TrueEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping system that has its two mopping pads poking out from under the robot, with an extendable arm for better coverage of those hard to reach spots like tight corners or under low-lying furniture and appliances. With its OMNI station, the robot will not only be able to self-empty, but also purge dirty mop water for clean water, and also clean its mop pads before drying them with hot air as well.

There has been a major Apple integration worth noting, as well, with smart controls being extended to now work on the Apple Watch as well as your smartphone or tablet, complete with widgets and Dynamic Island alerts. While Siri cannot connect to the T30S for hands-free voice control, you will find such capabilities through connections with Alexa or Google Assistant. The big difference between the two T30S models, though, is the attached cleaning hub that includes a versatile stick vacuum for manual pickups on or off the floors, giving you better all-around coverage. Head below to read more.

Other notable ECOVACS Prime Day deals:

For more autonomous cleaning options, you can learn about Yeedi’s new M12 PRO+ Robot Vacuum and Mop that comes with an all-in-one Omni Station and is sitting at a new all-time low price. And be sure to check out all of the other best Prime Day 2024 deals. The savings are now under way as Amazon’s biannual savings event is live, delivering the best prices of the year across a wide array of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, collectibles and more.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO robot vacuum and mop:

[Clean Everything, Effortlessly] The DEEBOT T30S COMBO includes a powerful robot vacuum for floors and a handheld vacuum for other surfaces and facades, all in one docking station. Enjoy a clean home from floor to furniture, effortlessly.

[All-in-One Cleaning Hub] This space-saving design features a bidirectional dust collection system, allowing both vacuums to auto-empty their dustbins into the station’s large capacity bag. Plus, it also supports 158℉ hot-water mop washing, hot-air drying and auto water refilling. Ready to tackle any cleaning task, save you time and effort.

[Unbeatable 11000Pa Suction Power] Experience a new level of clean with the DEEBOT T30S. Its powerful 11,000Pa suction, driven by advanced motor and airflow technology, makes cleaning carpets effortless. Enjoy spotless floors throughout your home, without the hassle.

[Dual ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology] Say goodbye to the frustration of detangling hair and debris. Equipped with ZeroTangle technology, DEEBOT T30S COMBO masterfully avoids entanglements of human and pet hair in both the robot vacuum main brush and the handheld one. This breakthrough minimizes maintenance, ensures a smooth, continuous and efficient cleaning.

[TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping] Equipped with TruEdge Technology, the DEEBOT T30S excels in cleaning edges and corners with unparalleled precision. By employing a hovering arm and advanced algorithms, it achieves 1mm accuracy and significantly enhances 99% coverage in hard-to-reach areas. No spot is left untouched.

[Advanced Navigation and Obstacle Avoidance] Experience a thorough and uninterrupted clean with the DEEBOT T30S. TrueDetect 3D 3.0 avoids obstacles with precision, while TrueMapping 2.0 maps your home quickly. This intelligent combination ensures efficient cleaning with minimal risk of getting stuck or damaging furniture.

[Effortless Cleaning Control] Control your DEEBOT with ease! Use voice commands (‘OK YIKO‘) or a simple foot touch to start cleaning. Works across Apple Watch, and Smartphone Widgets and Dynamic Island for seamless control from anywhere. Alexa is also supported. No more hunting for your phone!

