eufy’s latest X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop with all-in-one station hits new $600 low (Reg. $800), more from $180

As part of its ongoing Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $599.99 shipped. Normally going for $800, this particular model has only seen two previous discounts since releasing back at the start of 2024, with both of them dropping costs to $680 in May and then again in June. Today, we’re seeing an even bigger 25% markdown that gives you $200 in savings and carves out a new all-time low price.

The new eufy X10 Pro arrives sporting a powerful 8,000Pa of suction power, which sits toward the higher end of the market’s spectrum, as well as a Pro-Detangle Comb roller brush that helps keep hair from tangling up the works. Your hardwood floors will be left dazzling thanks to the updated MopMaster 2.0 system with 180 RPM dual-rotating mop heads and a 1Kg of pressure for those more stubborn spots and stains. These functions are rounded out by its edge-hugging action, a built-in water tank, and an auto-lift to prevent accidental carpet mopping.

It also has a built-in AI-supported camera system that allows it to maneuver your home for the most efficient cleaning paths as well as avoid over 100 everyday household objects, including “wires, shoes, food, pet waste, toys, and more – even at night! Plus, the onboard iPath Laser Navigation not only creates 3D maps of your home’s layouts, but optimizes its cleaning routes for the most efficient path to completion. The additional Omni Station provides all the support needed from there, self-emptying both debris and dirty water while refilling the bot’s tanks, and even washing and drying the mop pads with hot air to prevent the growth of bacteria and odors.

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

All-in-One Station for Hands-Free Cleaning: X10 Pro Omni’s mop pads are washed using clean water, then dried with 45°C (113°F) heated air to prevent bad odor. Its dust bin is emptied into the station’s 2.5L dust bag, which only needs to be replaced every 2 months. The 3L clean water tank provides enough water to mop a 1,500-2,000 sq ft (150 sq m) home 2-3 times.

Powerful 8,000 Pa Suction for a Deeper Clean: eufy robot vacuum X10 Pro Omni effortlessly removes hidden debris in carpets, including pet hair, for clean floors in just one pass.

MopMaster 2.0 for Spotless Floors: With 180 rotations per minute and 1 kg of downward pressure, X10 Pro Omni’s dual mop pads easily eradicate stains and leave you with floors that shine. When a carpet is detected, the mops automatically lift by 12 mm to prevent it getting wet.

AI.See Smart Cleaning: X10 Pro Omni features advanced obstacle avoidance. It’s capable of identifying over 100 different objects like wires, shoes, and toys, even at night. Use the app to customize cleaning scenarios to customize your cleaning routine to your needs.

Auto-Detangling Roller Brush: The roller brush rotates in reverse and the Pro-Detangle Comb flips down to loosen and remove hair that’s wrapped around the roller brush, so you don’t have to.

iPath Laser Navigation: Our exclusive technology creates efficient cleaning routes around your home.

Customizable AI.Map 3.0: Create No-Go Zones, virtual boundaries, and more so that eufy robot vacuum X10 Pro Omni cleans your space in the way you want it.

Note: Only support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. 5GHz Wi-Fi is not supported.

