Rare deal has the regularly $100 Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker down at $60 (Chalk or Charcoal)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $100 $60
Google Nest Audio

Kohl’s is now offering one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker at $59.99 shipped. You can also score $10 in Kohl’s cash here. Regularly $100, this is 40% off and the lowest price we can find. It lands at one of the lowest totals we have tracked in over a year outside of limited YMMV from smaller retailers. While it might not be the latest and greatest in the smart speaker game, folks invested in the Nest smart home world might want to consider expanding their audio setup while the price is right here. Today’s deal includes the chalk and charcoal colorways as well. 

The Google Nest Audio delivers on the fabric-wrapped design alongside providing the ability to call up the voice assistant to control your audio and other smart home gear. That’s on top of touch controls, a mute button and more. 

A slightly more affordable option (now that the full-size model is seeing such a deep sale anyway) is the Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation Smart Speaker with Google Assistant. This smaller, albeit otherwise similar, solution sells for $50 via Best Buy.

Be sure to scope out our recent hands-on review of JBL’s Live Beam 3 ANC earbuds with touchscreen charging case and Google Finder action and then dive into the deals below:

Google Nest Audio features:

Meet Nest Audio. Hear music the way it should sound, with crisp Vocals and powerful bass that fill the room. Just say, “Hey Google” to play music or get help. Nest Audio comes with privacy built in. You can delete your Assistant history by saying, “Hey Google, delete what I just said.” Or to turn off the mic, just use the switch on the back. Just say, “Hey Google, play some music,” and crisp vocals and powerful bass fill the room. Nest Audio adapts to your environment and whatever you’re listening to, so music sounds better.

