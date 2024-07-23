Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air returns to Prime Day pricing today from $1,099 ($200 off)

While the fantastic Prime Day deals on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air 13-inch have come and gone, they were incredibly sweet while they lasted and deals on the 15-incher are back! Amazon is now offering the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage back down at $1,099 shipped. That’s $200 off the regularly $1,299 list and matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Folks looking to jump up to 16GB model with a 512GB SSD can score one for $1,499 shipped, down from the regular $1,699 – this is within $10 of the all-time low.

We did see the 8GB and 16GB 13-inch models at $250 off for Prime Day – in fact, those offers were easy additions to our top 10 best deals of Prime Day 2024 feature. But for those looking to land the larger 15-inch model, the one that really caught our attention when Cupertino upped its game for the Air laptop lineup, the $200 price drops on tap today are solid ones.

You’re looking at a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with your choice of 8GB or 16GB of memory alongside the backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life in what might the best laptops you can buy without spending Pro money.

You can certainly still Apple’s most affordable M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at the $1,699 all-time low, or $300 off the regular $1,999 sticker price, but that is likely overkill for many with the pro-grade M3 chip. It is also $500 more expensive than the 15-incher above that is likely more than enough for all but those attempting to have 8 million tabs open, or run heavier Final Cut and Logic Pro sessions, for example.

Apple M3 MacBook Air features:

The M3 chip brings even greater capabilities to the superportable 15-inch MacBook Air. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can take it anywhere and blaze through work and play. The blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Lightweight and under half an inch thin, so you can take MacBook Air anywhere you go. The powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU of the Apple M3 chip keep things running smoothly.

