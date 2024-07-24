Shore up your Xbox Game Pass Core/Ultimate subs from $30 before the price hike (Reg. up to $60)

As we have mentioned previously, official price increases are on the way for Xbox Game Pass. These sorts of things always, well, totally suck, but considering how fantastic the service has become and continues to be, it is an unfortunate inevitability. The price hikes are scheduled to hit the Game Pass Ultimate tier, PC Game Pass subscription, and Xbox Game Pass Core, but you can always load up your membership now to hopefully side step as much of the up-charge as possible, for as long as possible. And we do have some more deals today that are now even lower than our previous mentions to help the cause.

Before we offer up a refresher how much the prices are jumping, let’s quickly remind ourselves Xbox Game Pass has just come to Fire TV Sticks, the game library continues to grow by the month, there are serious day one releases on the horizon like Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Xbox just brought 2023’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to the service starting today. All of that is to say, the value of the membership is essentially undeniable, despite the up-charge, and today’s deals are even more so:

The deals come from CDKeys, a trusted online dealer we have been featuring for years and one that has consistently delivered the best prices on these subs for just as long. Newegg does offer some solid deals too, but it’s 12-month Game Pass Core sub is selling for $48.99 today using code SSJL3DU2246 at checkout.

Here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming price increases/details as a refresher:

Starting July 10, 2024, the following updates to Xbox Game Pass will take effect:

Price changes will go into effect for new members for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Core, and PC Game Pass.

Game Pass for Console will no longer be available for new members.

Members who are already subscribed to Game Pass for Console and have automatic payment renewal enabled will be able to continue to enjoy their membership.

Also, a new Game Pass option, Xbox Game Pass Standard, will become available in the coming months. These changes will enable us to bring members more value and more great games to Game Pass.

