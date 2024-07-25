Today only: Land this regularly $110 Bella 6-quart Digital Air Fryer with touchscreen at $40

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is back again with another one of its fantastic air fryer deals for folks looking to refresh their countertop cooker. You can now score the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer with the viewing window for just $39.99 shipped. You’re looking at a regularly $110 air fryer that’s now seeing a deep $70 price drop for today only. As we have pointed out previously, unless you’re looking too score one of the high-end Ninja models or something along those lines, these Best Buy daily offers are easily among the best ways to land a serious deal on a more than capable air fryer that will leave the wings and fries just as crispy golden delicious as just about anything else you’ll find out there, be it $100 or $200+. We can’t find a single 6-quart air fryer under $50, never mind $40, over at Amazon.

This one features that mid-range 6-quart capacity that seems to hit the sweet spot for most folks – you can get an entire meal out of this thing for a small family, or an entire side dish for the whole backyard cookout this summer.

This model features a 1,750W heating system alongside a digital touchscreen and control knob for setting your ideal temperature and cook time of choice, or just tapping on the one-touch presets for air frying, baking, roasting, reheating, and the dedicated French fries setting. The dishwasher-safe and PFOA-free non-stick cooking pan and crisping tray round out the feature set here.

Swing by our home goods hub for more of this week’s best deals on kitchen and cooking gear as well as patio sets to upgrade your outdoor space for upcoming get togethers or chill-out sessions under the stars for the rest of the summer.

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer features:

Save minutes on meal prep when using the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Window. The powerful system heats up fast and cooks foods with less fat—without sacrificing taste! French fries, chicken, veggies, and more cook evenly and come out crisp. Digital touchscreen, viewing window, and quick cleanup capabilities make it a winner, too.

