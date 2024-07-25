Massive deal knocks $299 off Lenovo’s new Copilot AI Yoga 7i 2-in-1 tablet PC at $631 low, more

Lenovo’s online store is now offering the best price we have tracked for its Yoga 7i laptop with Intel Core Ultra 5/16GB/1TB at $630.99 shipped when you enter coupon codes EXTRAFIVE and LENOVOBUYMORE at checkout. This deal shaves $299 off to land the first big discount on this powerful and feature-packed 2-in-1 since it debuted earlier this year for $930. The 16-inch model of the same laptop with an Intel Core 7 processor is down to $700 from its usual price of $1,050 at Best Buy.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with both 14-inch and 16-inch IPS touchscreen panel options and a 360-degree hinge. The 14-inch model that’s currently discounted at Lenovo comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U Meteor Lake processor, while the the 16-inch model packs a beefier Ultra 7 processor. Both models have 16GB LPDDR5X memory and 1TB Gen 4 SSD to handle day-to-day workloads. This 2-in-1 laptop also comes with a dedicated Copilot key that launches Microsoft’s generative AI assistant. Some other highlights of this laptop includes a bundled Lenovo Digital Pen, a fingerprint reader, a 1080p IR webcam for Windows Hello, and Wi-Fi 6E, among other things.

If you are looking are looking for some alternatives, then there’s Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop that comes with a free M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor right now. And if you are picking up some new gear for your desk to go with this laptop, then don’t forget to check out 8Bitdo’s Famicom-style Retro mechanical keyboard that’s down to $60 from its usual price of $100.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop features:

14-inch 2K IPS display: Embark on a visual journey where vibrant colors and high resolution come to life at your fingertips. The 1920 x 1200 (2K) resolution boasts impressive color and clarity.

2-in-1 Design: Convert to a tablet with the flip of a screen around a 360° hinge.

Intel Core Ultra 5 125U Processor: Discover true responsiveness with 12 cores and 14 threads for ultimate performance. Experience a perfect balance of performance and efficiency with a powerful processor, embracing highly efficient multitasking, powering through new levels of productivity and unleashing your full potential in a boundless journey.

16GB LPDDR5X RAM: Seamlessly tackle resource-intensive tasks, smoothly run multiple applications simultaneously, and enjoy lightning-fast responsiveness that keeps you in the flow.

