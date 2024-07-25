Give your collection a red and blue entry with this Timex Harborside Pepsi diver watch at $122 today (Reg. $189)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonFashionTimex
$68 off $121
A person wearing Timex Harborside Coast watch.

Amazon is offering now offering the Timex Men’s Harborside Coast watch for $120.53 shipped. This is regularly a $189 timepiece and today’s deal drops it to one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon. This beautiful watch with a Pepsi bezel is now $68 off and within $15 of its lowest price from earlier this year. The same watch, in case you are wondering, is currently fetching a full $189 from the official Timex online store. Another one of its variants with a brown strap and a blue dial is currently down to $139 with a lighter 22% discount.

The Timex Harborside Coast is an watch that sports a 43mm case and an 8-inch stainless steel bracelet. The highlight of this watch, however, is its two-toned Pepsi bezel characterized by a half-blue, half-red trim. This watch features a small date window at 3 o’clock with the cyclops lens, and it also has a mineral glass lens to complete the look. It’s water resistant to 100m, meaning it’s suitable for swimming and other surface water sports.

If you are looking for more accessories to up your fashion game, then feel free to swing by our fashion deal hub to see if you like some of the other stuff highlighted there. Those who are eyeing smartwatch can consider Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic instead. It comes with a rotating bezel and is also down to just $279 today from its usual price of $400.

Timex Harborside Coast watch features:

  • 8 inch stainless steel bracelet
  • 43mm case
  • Blue dial
  • Mineral glass lens
  • Water resistant up to 100 meters

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timex

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
All aboard! Rad Power adds new e-bikes and 40% off pass...
Moment Summer sale live at up to 50% off: Tele T-Series...
Don’t spend a fortune on wall chargers, this 36W ...
Jackery’s latest SolarSaga 100 Prime bifacial mou...
Instant’s regularly up to $70 electric Cold Brewe...
Elgato’s new XLR dock and USB hub makes the Strea...
LEGO officially unveils details on upcoming Star Wars 7...
Today only: Land this regularly $110 Bella 6-quart Digi...
Load more...
Show More Comments