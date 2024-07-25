Give your collection a red and blue entry with this Timex Harborside Pepsi diver watch at $122 today (Reg. $189)

Amazon is offering now offering the Timex Men’s Harborside Coast watch for $120.53 shipped. This is regularly a $189 timepiece and today’s deal drops it to one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon. This beautiful watch with a Pepsi bezel is now $68 off and within $15 of its lowest price from earlier this year. The same watch, in case you are wondering, is currently fetching a full $189 from the official Timex online store. Another one of its variants with a brown strap and a blue dial is currently down to $139 with a lighter 22% discount.

The Timex Harborside Coast is an watch that sports a 43mm case and an 8-inch stainless steel bracelet. The highlight of this watch, however, is its two-toned Pepsi bezel characterized by a half-blue, half-red trim. This watch features a small date window at 3 o’clock with the cyclops lens, and it also has a mineral glass lens to complete the look. It’s water resistant to 100m, meaning it’s suitable for swimming and other surface water sports.

If you are looking for more accessories to up your fashion game, then feel free to swing by our fashion deal hub to see if you like some of the other stuff highlighted there. Those who are eyeing smartwatch can consider Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic instead. It comes with a rotating bezel and is also down to just $279 today from its usual price of $400.

Timex Harborside Coast watch features:

8 inch stainless steel bracelet

43mm case

Blue dial

Mineral glass lens

Water resistant up to 100 meters

