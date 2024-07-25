Today’s best iOS app price drops: Earth Atlantis, 60 Seconds! Reatomized, Bright Reappear, more

This morning’s roundup of the day’s best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. On your way down, be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on the Wi-Fi + Cell M2 iPad Air, Level’s Apple Home Key Smart Lock+, Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac, and the first price drop we have tracked on Spigen’s new Apple-certified 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Earth Atlantis, 60 Seconds! Reatomized, Earth Atlantis, Bright Reappear, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best iOS app price drops.

iOS Universal: Secret Locker App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Song Demo AI – Music Generator: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Demetrios: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadowtrainer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Reatomized: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Iron Logic: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bright Reappear: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel: $1.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kino – Pro Video Camera: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Chimely – Meditation Timer: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Jorel’s Brother: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $1.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Teraverse: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Short Tale: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Meridian 157: Chapter 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Innsmouth Case: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Truberbrook: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flight Board Pro Plane Tracker: $4 (Reg. $5)

Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “Monster-Hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter!

“The Great Climate Shift” struck at end of the 21st century. Ninety six percent of the earth’s surface is underwater. Human civilization has fallen. Machines have adopted the shape and form of marine animals. The ocean is full of creature-machine hybrid monsters. You are a “Hunter” and the new journey begins…