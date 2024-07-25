Level’s Apple Home Key Smart Lock+ with Wi-Fi bridge and keypad now $299 for today only ($130 off)

While we are still tracking a notable price drop on the Level Lock+ Apple Home key smart lock on its own via Amazon, today’s Best Buy daily deal is delivering even better value for folks looking to land the complete package. Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Level Lock+ Connect smart lock with the Wi-Fi hub and the keypad add-on for $299 shipped. Note: My Best Buy Plus members can score an additional $30 off for a total at $269. This is a regularly $429 package you can save $130 for the rest of the day. It comes in at $130 under the price of the same lock at Amazon without the keypad add-on and $42 under the same package without the Apple Home Key support, for comparison’s sake. This is matching our previous mention to land on par with the lowest we have tracked in several months.

The Lock+ Connect is easily one of our favorite Apple Home Key smart locks in the price range and might even be the best out there – our in-house HomeKit expert seems to think so too.

It is among the latest additions to the brand’s stable of invisible smart lock solutions. Remaining discreet and presentable, most folks won’t even know you have a lock on your door that can be opened with the wave of an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Today’s deal features the total package as well. That includes the Wi-Fi bridge access (so you can actually control the lock from anywhere, monitor live activity history, and manage key codes) as well as the keypad add-on for code entry – this can be helpful for creating temporary codes for friends, family, the dog walker, contractors, and so on.

Scope out our hands-on review for more details too.

Level Lock+ Connect smart lock bundle features:

Seamlessly integrate Lock+ with your existing door hardware, with no visible technology on the inside or outside. Security meets style with this small, discreet smart lock available in various sophisticated finishes. Forget your keys at home – on purpose. Access your home effortlessly by tapping Lock+ with your iPhone or Apple Watch, using the key stored in your Apple Wallet, just as you would when making a purchase. With Level Connect Wi-Fi bridge (included) you can remotely lock/unlock your door, view live activity history and manage key codes for Level Keypad from anywhere via the Level Home app (Wi-Fi Connectivity 2.4 GHz). Easily lock or unlock your door via the Level Home app (iOS & Android) or with the provided key card. Share keyless access with trusted individuals, check activity history, configure auto-lock/unlock and more.

